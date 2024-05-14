A member of the South African Police Service was charged and is expected to undergo a disciplinary process

The police officer allegedly went viral on social media after he was caught driving while drunk

South Africans applauded the action taken by the force and many are demanding that he be fired from his job

Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni spoke out against a video of a cop driving under the influence. Images: South African Police Service

EKURHULENI – A South African Police Service officer is in hot water after he went viral for seemingly driving while drunk.

Cop charged with drunk driving

TimesLIVE reported that the officer was filmed while driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol. After members of the public shared the clip with the police, who took action. The incident was investigated and they opened a case against him.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the officer, who was stationed at the Etwatwa Police Station, was not supposed to drive in his state. He was also charged criminally for driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and driving a car without the consent of the owner.

"Police resources, including police vehicles, serve the community and accelerate service delivery. The abuse and misuse of state resources will not be tolerated," Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said.

South Africans applaud the police

Netizens on Facebook congratulated the police for acting swiftly.

Godshero Sipho said:

"Fire the nonsense."

Chaini Mareka responded:

"He's already out of SAPS. Well done to all involved in exposing this member."

Abel Bigjohn said:

"Cops are a problem. My drunk uncle yesterday nearly burned the house whilst trying to cook."

