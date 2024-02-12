The Democratic Alliance intends to open a case of corruption against Deputy President Paul Mashatile

The opposition party is planning on laying the charges in Cape Town for the corruption he allegedly committed while he was Gauteng's MEC for Human Settlement

The DA's intention did not take aback South Africans and some question why the DA is choosing to act now

The Democratic Alliance is under fire after it announced that it intends to open a corruption case against Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The charges are for corruption Mashatile allegedly committed while still Gauteng's ME for Human Settlements.

DA to lay corruption charges against Mashatile

According to SABC News, the Democratic Alliance will file the charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station. These charges come after media reports of Mashatile allegedly involved in corruption while an MEC. Steenhusen also aimed at President Cyril Ramaphosa and accused him of putting fellow party members ahead of the country. He claimed that Ramaphosa refused to do anything about the allegations raised against Mashatile. The DA is further calling for Mashatile to be axed.

South Africans unsurprised

Netizens on Facebook were not stunned by the DA filing charges against Mashatile.

France Skhosana said:

"Not surprised. A former child of the National Apartheid party. That's all it's good for. No wonder it wants to eliminate Affirmative Action."

Ntokozo Ntusi Lurewana asked:

"Why is this brought up now? These allegations happened while he was still MEC for human settlements in Gauteng. Desperate times call for desperate measures."

Thando Ncwadi asked:

"When are they opening a case for the land thieves?"

Kwaito Salome remarked:

"They have reached voter support ceiling. Now they want to depopularise themselves with the deputy president."

Sakhile Kister Zulu pointed out:

"I never hear any case opened by a political party being investigated."

