The Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, sees no need to apologise for the remarks he made about the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens

This was after he called them drunkards that shop at Pep, prompting the nation to accuse him of racism

He asserted that his words were not racist because he and his daughter shop at Pep

The Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, saw no need to apologise for his remarks about the Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. This was after he accused them of being drunkards and said that they shop at Pep. Many took his statements to be derogatory, and he disagrees

Steenhuisen's daughter shops at Pep

According to SowetanLIVE, Steenhuisen doubled down on his statements while recently addressing supporters on a campaign trail. He accused Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of taking taxpayers' money and fitting the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens with Pep-store clothing. He further railed against them and called them drunkards armed with a weapon, unleashed into the community. He faced heavy backlash from the online community.

Steenhuisen won't apologise

Despite his pressure to apologise, Steenhusen said he saw no need to apologise.

"I shop at Pep. 90% of my daughters' clothing comes from Pep. I'm very proud to shop there (because) it's value for money," he said.

He called the wardens a private militia unleashed onto the community on the instructions of politicians and added that they were acting unlawfully by certifying documents and acting as commissioners of oath.

South Africans shake their heads at him

Netizens on Facebook were, nevertheless, not impressed with his stance.

Thamsanqa William Mayekiso said:

"I've never met a racist who admites their despicable genetic racist disposition."

Thapelo Mkhonto accused him of racism.

"He was racist. He could have raised his points without insults."

Nebuchadnezzar Zwane remarked:

"What did you expect? He enjoys defending nonsense."

Tebogo Pulwa wrote:

"Do you mean only blacks shop at Pep?"

Moguy O'lekker added:

"It's racism."

