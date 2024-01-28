The Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, expressed disapproval for The Gauteng premiere, Panyaza Lesufi's latest move against crime

SOSHANGUVE - The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, was at an anti-crime rally in Soshanguve. In his speech, he referenced the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi criticising the decisions that he made.

Rampant crime in the Gauteng area has been deemed crime prevention necessary. The DA leader does not agree with the Gauteng premier's plan for the increasing concerns about crime.

DA speaks against Gauteng premier

The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen criticised the Gauteng premier for deploying how things crime-fighting wardens. The crime-fighting group is commonly referred to as Panya Panya.

Why does the DA disapprove of crime-fighting wardens?

During an anti-crime rally, Steenhuisen argued that instead of increasing the police force, the government should be focused on crime prevention.

He said:

"Instead of bringing on more officers, instead of making sure that our officers have decent bulletproof vests, and the ability to go and fight crime. What did Panyaza Lesufi do, he took your money and went to Pep and went to go buy Ama green, the hlazi uniform, he bought this uniform. He went to Pep.”

John Steenhuisen's Pep stores diss ends badly

The statement made by The DA leader rubbed people the wrong way. Many on social media accused Steenhuisen of being racist for the content in which he mentioned PEP

@mbele_lnb commented:

"Why is PEP stores catching strays? They provide affordable clothes and school uniforms, which many parents even lay-bye in order for their children to have a chance of getting an education. Poverty is a circumstance that most want to escape, can’t be used for cheap politics!"

@brettherron said:

"The language is rancid with racial epithets. Steenhuisen also doesn’t understand that his own Western Cape & Cape Town governments’ LEAP officers are undertrained EPWP Learner Law Enforcement Officers sent out to high murder precincts to work like police officers, illegally."

@Thuso1Africa added:

"So, essentially what DA is saying here is, when they see a black person, they see a drunkard out of a shebeen. How can you claim to be a non-racial party but you view all black people as drunkards? If we vote DA, this is how they will treat all of us blacks, as drunkards."

