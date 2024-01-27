Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela and his accomplices were sentenced to 30 years for Wandile Bozwana's murder

The judge said he was disturbed by the absence of remorse from the accused during the murder trial

South Africans are in disbelief that the feared taxi kingpin will spend the whole sentence locked up in jail

Vusi 'Khekhe Mathibela' was sentenced to prison for murder by the North Gauteng High Court. Image: @sa_crime

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - The North Gauteng High Court handed a judgement against notorious taxi boss from Mamelodi Vusi 'Khekhe Mathibela and his associates, Bonginkosi Khumalo, Robert Mutapa and Sipho Patrick Hudla.

They face a 30-year sentence for the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana, reported TimesLIVE.

Lack of remorse shown in court

According to Judge Papi Mosopa, the accused displayed no signs of remorse during the trial. Despite their conviction, they chose not to testify, leaving the court to grapple with an unknown motive behind Bozwana's murder.

Mosopa mentioned that they infringed upon Bozwana's right to life and dignity. Considering the way he was trailed from a hair salon in Sandton to the point where he was fatally shot in Pretoria.

Public weighs in with disbelief

Khekhe's lengthy prison term has sent shockwaves through South Africa. Many people can't believe that the infamous taxi kingpin will indeed serve time.

Gilbert Motlhamme said:

"Iyoh the sentencing judge must be brave."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze

"Crime does not pay. He must languish in prison."

Nas Ntsewa commented:

"This skelem will be released on parole in seven to eight years."

Mkululi Ndhlovu wrote:

"As a first offender, he can serve 10 years and be released on parole."

Bayanda Pelo stated:

"Don't be surprised when you see him back ko kasi sooner than later. Ke Mzansi here money opens any door locked."

2 People Gunned Down during taxi strike

In another article, Briefly News reported that two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday morning, 7 August, even though the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned the widespread violence that has gripped the Mother City.

Motorists and commuters have also been harassed, threatened and assaulted as they try to make their way through the city.

Source: Briefly News