The City of Cape Town has been gripped by violence as the disruptive taxi industry strike continues

Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in the metro on Monday morning 7 August

The South African police service have opened an investigation of murder and attempted murder for one of the shootings

CAPE TOWN - The taxi strike in the Western Cape has entered its fifth day, and the violence only seems to be escalating in the City of Cape Town.

Two people have been killed in Cape Town as the disruptive and violent taxi strike continues. Image: Stock image

Two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday morning, 7 August, even though the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)Condemned the widespread violence that has gripped the Mother City.

Motorists and commuters have also been harassed, threatened and assaulted as they try to make their way through the city, News24 reported.

Two people were murdered in separate incidents

According to police Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the first death occurred when a motorist shot assailents who were stoning their vehicle.

While one person was shot, three others were injured on the N2 leading to the airport. The police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder following the shooting, Mail and Guardian reported.

The shooting happened close to the N2 highway on the Borcherds Quarry Roads. The body of a 28-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the incident.

South Africans are fed up with the violent Cape Town taxi strike

Below are some comments:

@GodPenuel said:

"South Africans need to get armed and fight back. Against politicians, racists, taxi mafias, drug gangsters, tender mafias... we're living in a war zone and our politicians are part of the thuggery."

@KerryVilakazi claimed:

"This is where we fail as black people."

@IAMGIFTSA added:

"We really need to start being honest about taxi drivers, man. This surely isn’t it."

@J0zigirl criticised:

"This has gone too far."

