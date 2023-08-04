The province-wide taxi strike in the Western Cape is continuing, with instances of violence being reported across Cape Town

In Khayelitsha, a bus driver was shot and injured, while another Golden Arrow bus was set on fire in the early hours of Friday

The taxi industry suspended operations across the province in response to the city impounding the vehicles earlier in the week

KHAYELITSHA - The Township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town is in the throes of violence as the province-wide taxi strike continues.

A Golden Arrow bus was torched while a driver was shot as the Western Cape taxi strike continues. Image: @lidudumalidlule/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bus driver shot and Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha

In the early hours of Friday, 4 November, a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and injured while another bus from the company was set alight.

This comes only hours after the taxi industry in the Western Cape downed tools and halted operations in response to the city of Cape Town impounding their vehicles.

The Citizen reported that the violence shows no signs of ebbing as buses and other vehicles trying to transport stranded commuters were stoned. An ambulance called into the area to carry out the injured was also targeted.

Commuter left stranded as Western Cape taxi strike creates disruptions

The strike and ensuant violence have caused significant disruptions to public transport in the area, with MyCiti suspending operations on the Khayelitsha route and train services being cancelled.

According to EWN, public transport services in Khayelitsha seem to be wholly suspended As companies and commuters alike steer clear out of fear for safety. Residents have also allegedly been threatened and urged to stay away from work.

Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas Said that Golden Arrow buses are only servicing the outskirts of Nyanga and Khayelitsha to protect commuters and drivers.

South African sympathise with public transport users in Cape Town

Below are some comments:

@Kali_Zeee said:

“Law enforcement is good as the taxi industry wants to be law to themselves, but who's the collateral? The commuters who cannot afford the luxury of owning cars.”

@vundla_sindile asked:

“Is there any way we can assist?”

@bmali3 recounted:

“During the taxi strike in 2006, I walked from Mey Way to Mandela Park (Makhaya).”

@Zintle936493632 questioned:

“Why are people going to work knowing very well that they won’t have transportation to go home? Why are they putting their lives at risk?”

Taxi strike creates chaos in Cape Town, thousands of commuters left stranded & 2 Golden Arrow busses torched

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the City of Cape Town was thrust into chaos after the local taxi industry downed tools and started a stay-away on Thursday, 3 August.

The SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) provincial executive committee met with other taxi associations in the afternoon after an impoundment operation in the city led to a violent clash between law enforcement and taxi operators on Tuesday, 1 August.

Santaco decided to suspend operations all across the province and immediately pulled all their vehicles from taxi ranks as of Thursday afternoon due to the Western Cape government’s ill-treatment of the taxi industry, News24 reported.

