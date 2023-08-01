A Mpumalanga traffic officer is in hot water after being linked to an attempted cash-in-transit heist

The local Hawks arrested the woman after the cars that were allegedly used in the heist were found on her property

The officer has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

MBOMBELA - A traffic officer from Mbombela Mpumalanga is facing the music for her alleged involvement in a brazen attempted cash-in-transit heist.

A Mpumalanga traffic cop was arrested after stolen cars used in a CIT heist were found parked on her property. Image: Michele Spatari & Darrin Klimek

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga cop found with cars used in the attempted heist

The Hawks arrested Khanyisile Nyalunga on Friday, 28 July, after stolen vehicles allegedly used in the attempted heist were found parked in her yard. The CIT heist took place the day before her arrest on Thursday, 27 July, a Hawks statement revealed.

After spending a weekend in jail, the 29-year-old officer appeared in the Hazyview Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 July. Nyalunga was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery under aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Brazen criminals pounces on CIT vehicle

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the CIT heist, which was ultimately foiled, took place last week when a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan rammed into the armoured vehicle between White River and Hazyview.

The criminals immediately opened fire on the van, injuring the security guards. A second vehicle escorting the van arrived at the scene and managed to chase the robbers off after returning fire.

Information led investigators to Nyalungu yard, where the vehicles used in the heist were found. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cars were stolen from Mpumalanga and Gauteng, News24 reported.

South Africans fed up with officers involved in crime

Below are some comments:

@MotodiMaseloane complained:

"No surprise that servicemen and women are involving these crimes. What's surprising is that they are somewhat comfortable or brazen enough to use their residences as 'operations bases'."

@literockstar suggested:

"SAPS and Metro police need a covert investigation against its employees."

@KesterWaterloo added:

"It's now daily where we read of a corrupt police person."

@Clinton49853239 advised:

"For your safety, stay as far away from the SAPS as possible."

@KwaSothole said:

"SAPS and traffic cops = Hardcore criminals."

@Omphik commented:

"Mara, this country."

