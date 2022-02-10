Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a cash in transit (CIT) heist which took place in Soweto yesterday

The video shows absolute pandemonium as people take cover for safety during a live shootout at a petrol station

While further details of the crime were not disclosed, many South Africans have expressed their shock and disappointment at the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The sad and violent reality that cash-in-transit (CIT) heists are becoming a regular occurrence in South Africa is both disheartening and concerning. A recent one was caught on video by a bystander in Soweto.

Video footage of a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto left South African online users shocked and disappointed. Image: Stock Images/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video posted by Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, a live shootout during the heist at petrol station can be seen as captured by a passenger of a taxi parked nearby. Gunshots can be heard as people run all over the place. The clip also shows the passengers in the taxi taking cover to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Abramjee said in a tweet posted on Wednesday, 9 February:

“Today’s #CITRobbery at a petrol filling station in Chiawelo, Soweto.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Further details of the violent incident were not shared and no reports of injuries or fatalities were confirmed.

South African online users responded with their views to the post:

@SostenGrand asked:

“Why is it difficult to prevent these incidents?”

@LilGangTz1 reacted:

“Where are the police?”

@tourist_ms said:

“This country is a daily messy horror movie.”

@peter80680910 commented:

“Soldiers must now come.”

@Ronald_Sigwadi wrote:

“Sorry for laughing mara hey driver le passenger.”

@DanielTheIV responded:

“Mfethu, I tried not to laugh but hey I could hear their prayers.”

@Mahlomo08956299 said:

“In Soweto nogal, hai I give up because back then you won't do much in a location like Soweto community ne ba tlo sort out.”

Robbers left empty-handed after driver of CIT van goes all Rambo on them

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported in a group of armed robbers are on the run following a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that took place in Cape Town on Thursday, 3 February.

Reports surrounding the incident say police confirmed that the robbery happened about 7:50am in Potsdam Road, Table View. Police said the hopeful robbers were using two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, with which they tried to force the transit vehicle off the road.

Loud gunshots can be heard on the video footage of the incident, which shows the armoured CIT vehicle ram into the robbers' vehicle.

Source: Briefly News