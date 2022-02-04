Police are on the lookout for a group of cash in transit (CIT) robbers who attempted to attack and rob a cash vehicle in Cape Town

The CIT van managed to evade the criminals by crashing into their two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW

The suspects fled the scene empty handed after they opened fire on the driver who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm

A group of armed robbers are on the run following a foiled cash in transit (CIT) robbery that took place in Cape Town on Thursday, 3 February.

Four people were injured after a group of suspects attempted to rob a cash in transit van in Cape Town. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reports surrounding the incident say police confirmed that the robbery happened about 7.50am in Potsdam Road, Table View. Police said the hopeful robbers were using two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, with which they tried to force the transit vehicle off the road.

Loud gun shots can be heard on the video footage of the incident which shows the armoured CIT vehicle ram into the robbers' vehicle.

TimesLive the criminals opened fire on the driver, hitting him in the arm. Three other guards in the back of the cash van were also injured when their driver rammed into the Mercedes in an effort to force it off the road.

IOL reported that Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police in the Western Cape are investigating an attempted cash-in-transit heist. He also confirmed that the suspects fled the scene empty-handed as well as abandoned the Mercedes.

Commenting on the incident involving one of its vans, SBV group CEO Mark Barrett said he was extremely proud of the quick and evasive action taken by his CIT team in the unsuccessful attack.

“We wish our injured staff member a safe and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues,” said Barrett as quoted on IOL.

