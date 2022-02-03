The South African Police Service in Limpopo is responsible for the death of one man who is alleged to have been part of a robbery crew

The police were called to a Matungunu Vodacom tower on Tuesday afternoon when they were confronted by four men who opened fire

Some social media users are wondering how the other men were able to escape when the incident took place in broad daylight

GIYANI - The South African Police Service in Limpopo shot and killed a man said to have been part of a crew who attempted to rob a telecommunications tower on Tuesday, 1 February.

The incident took place at Matungungu Vodacom tower at Ngobe Village, Giyani. At around 2pm, the police were called to the tower because an alarm had gone off.

According to TimesLIVE, upon arrival at the cellphone tower, four men started to shoot at the officers on the scene. The police fired back, one person was struck with a bullet in the temple and the other three fled the scene.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa says the police found equipment that was used for the robbery such as a hacksaw, grinder, pliers, hammer and a crowbar.

There was also a schoolbag that had three jackets and two empty cartridges inside. The police also found three cellphone tower batteries at the scene of the crime.

Langa says the police officer's guns have been taken in and the tests to determine whether or not the deceased robber fired a gun will be conducted. Speaking to Briefly News, Langa says Ipid is only investigating the incident and will wait for the test results before launching a probe into police officers.

"We are not investigating anyone but the incident, only after investigation, will we know who needs to be accountable for what action," said Langa.

Langa added that the investigation will also shed light on whether or not there was any foul play on the side of the police.

South Africans raise questions about the shooting incident

Some social media users are wondering how the other three suspects managed to escape, others feel IPID should not be investigating the shooting at all.

Here are some comments:

@LiberalsAreNaiv said:

"How did the other 3 manage to "disappear into thin air in broad daylight during the shootout with the police?"."

@SalmanSishuba said:

"Why is Ipid wasting taxpayers resources though? Criminals have no regard for SAPS’s lives let alone the law. Why are they investigating PR and to what end? The man was in common purpose with the ones that shot at the SAPS & got away ‍♂️"

