The awful death of businessman Andre Piehl has placed the spotlight on the need to put an end to drunk driving

Piehl was killed while cycling with his fitness partner over the weekend near the Cradle of Humankind

The driver of the Porsche Cayenne SUV is said to have been released from police custody before making a court appearance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The death of Andre Piehl, a well-known businessman who worked for Famous Brands and a triathlete, has led to the launch of a campaign to put an end to drunk driving.

Piehl and his training partner were knocked over by a Porsche Cayenne SUV driver while cycling near the Cradle of Humankind on the R512. They were riding their bicycles in the emergency lane when the luxury car drove into them on 29 January.

Businessman Andre Piehl was killed by a Porsche Cayenne SUV driver while cycling over the weekend. Images: @Netcare911_sa

Source: Twitter

Mpho Phalatse, the City of Johannesburg executive mayor, says the other cyclist was taken to hospital and is also in critical condition. Phalatse stated that initial investigations have indicated that the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol when the tragic incident occurred, according to TimesLIVE.

She added that the driver of the Porsche may have attempted to drive away from the accident scene but was unable to flee because his vehicle was heavily damaged.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Law firm vows to find justice for the victims

According to Moneyweb, the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident and he was charged with culpable homicide.

The suspect was supposed to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 January, however, it was revealed that his case was not added to the court roll, which led to his release from custody due to the lack of evidence in the police docket.

This led HJW Attorneys, a law company, to pledge to help the National Prosecuting Authority in the investigation of the case.

The firm says it will assist in obtaining witness statements, acquiring blood tests and photographs and ensuring that they are all included in the police docket.

“We are absolutely devastated to report that the suspect was released from detention… despite being arrested at the scene of the accident," said HJW attorneys in a media statement.

South Africans are unhappy with the way this case is being handled

Heading to social media, South Africans have shared their condolences with Piehl's family. Some are devastated by the way the police are handling the tragic accident.

Here are some comments:

@ClintonV said:

"Appalling to hear of the death of prominent triathlete Andre Piehl in the Cradle yesterday. Killed by a drunk driver, who has now broken a young family to pieces."

@auris123 said:

"Absolutely, still can't get over Andre Piehl's tragic death in the Cradle yesterday morning, so sad & unnecessary."

@khulekanid1 said:

"May he rest in peace. Running and cycling have become so dangerous. Drivers just don’t care - they speed, break most rules of the road and are constantly on their phones. May we all do better when we encounter other road users!"

“So Inhumane”: Elderly man murdered outside JHB retirement village, SA distraught

In other crime-related news, Briefly News previously reported that an elderly man has been shot and killed in a Johannesburg hijacking. Details around the incident are still not clear but CCTV footage of the incident shows the elderly driver approaching his complex gate before an armed man approaches and attempts to gain access to the vehicle.

A security guard comes towards the gate before noticing the armed suspect and fleeing. The elderly victim is shot 3 times before his Ford Fiesta crashes into a pot plant nearby.

The suspects then drag the victim's lifeless body from the vehicle before making off with the car. The South African reports that investigations are still underway to determine the exact motive for the brutal killing.

Source: Briefly News