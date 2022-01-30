Video footage of an old man being hijacked and killed outside a Linden, Johannesburg retirement village has horrified Mzansi

The CCTV footage shows an armed man approaching the old man's Ford Fiesta and firing three fatal shots before dragging the victim's lifeless body from the vehicle

Gauteng SAPS have no leads yet but are investigating the motive behind the brutal killing

An elderly man has been shot and killed in a Johannesburg hijacking. Details around the incident are still not clear but CCTV footage of the incident shows the elderly driver approaching his complex gate before an armed man approaches and attempts to gain access to the vehicle.

A security guard comes towards the gate before noticing the armed suspect and fleeing. The elderly victim is shot 3 times before his Ford Fiesta crashes into a pot plant nearby.

The video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer's description is advised.

The suspects then drag the victim's lifeless body from the vehicle before making off with the car.

The South African reports that investigations are still underway to determine the exact motive for the brutal killing.

CCTV shows man shooting at alleged card scammers in Johannesburg: 'John Wick'

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that a spine-chilling video is doing the rounds on social media showing an armed man shooting at would-be robbers in broad daylight on a busy street in Fordsburg, an area located near Johannesburg CBD.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Here, two men are seen retreating to a silver Toyota Corolla parked on the side of the road. Another man is seen chasing after them while holding what appears to be a gun in his hand.

A 45-second clip of the harrowing ordeal was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

"Man shoots at alleged card scammers: Fordsburg, JHB," the caption reads.

The armed man is seen walking up to the vehicle as the assailants jump into it. He trains the weapon on the driver's side window, but the car speeds off, and the supposed would-be victim begins firing at the front and back tyres to immobilise it.

Witnesses rush to the scene

At one point, while shooting at the wheels, the offensive man moves his foot sharply away as a bullet seems to ricochet off the street. In the end, despite his best efforts, the alleged scammers manage to get away before he starts walking back in the direction from which he came while still brandishing his weapon.

Several people who either witnessed the shooting or heard the gunshots go off gathered, including a homeless man who was seen searching for scraps inside the bins as the scenes unravelled.

Attempts by Briefly News to obtain an official comment on the incident from Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

The video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer's description is advised.

