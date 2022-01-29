A local man is the butt of the joke on social media after a video emerged online of him stuck on the side of the road in his expensive sports car

A video capturing the "embarrassing" moment was shared by a Twitter user, @matthewkanniah, an automotive content creator

Saffas had plenty to say about the scenes that played out, notably posing questions around the man not affording fuel to keep the supercar going

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Driving a multi-million rand supercar and running out of petrol while travelling on one of Mzansi's many highways and byways is not your exact idea of fun.

In an unfortunate and somewhat "embarrassing" moment for a local man, a video surfaced on social media showing his lux Italian sports car parked on the side of the road, with another man trying frantically to get him going by manually pumping fuel into it from a 20-litre water bottle.

A Ferrari driver has gone viral for running out of fuel. Image: @matthewkanniah

Source: Twitter

Heading online, a Twitter user, @matthewkanniah, who claims to be a motoring journalist and automotive content creator in his bio, shared a now-viral video of the scene captured along a busy route.

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"JanuWorry @ R19.61 per litre."

Of course, as many would agree, there is some truth to the caption given the record fuel increase which came in November before South African motorists breathed a small sigh of relief in December when the price dropped marginally.

Curious motorist throws shade

Similarly, the notion that January, or 'JanuWorry', is the longest month is believable as many locals attempt to recover from their festive season spending. In the case of the Ferrari driver, he was captured on film by another motorist who was sitting in his car at an intersection.

He is heard asking, "Are you stuck without petrol? That's so funny". A woman in the same car is heard cackling and then exclaims, "A Ferarri with no petrol!" before the unfortunate driver of the supercar turns sharply in their direction, making quick eye contact and then looking away.

A traffic official standing next to the man makes his way to the couple's car and treats them to a short conversation. He is heard saying:

"I just told him now this is hilarious. I just told him this is hilarious. But this is nothing [new], actually in December we actually pushed a Lamborghini also out of the road. But he blew his engine out."

The 23-second clip was viewed more than 180 000 times. The post garnered nearly 2 000 likes, more than 1 300 retweets, and well over 200 comments as locals reacted to the scenes.

Locals debate 'flashy' lifestyle

As expected, tweeps expressed different views on the incident, with others dismissing the idea that it was embarrassing. Others, too, made the driver at the receiving end of all the attention the butt of the joke.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions to the post below.

@ThomasMokwakwa wrote:

"The bottom line is he still drives a Ferrari, once it is filled with petrol, then it still drives like a Ferrari. I wouldn't care, would have done the same thing as him, a tow truck costs how much than a half drum of petrol."

@JohnVavatos said:

"Should have called his insurance to bring a flatbed tow truck, could have avoided all the embarrassment."

@fulungwana added:

"If you have a Ferrari you can afford a flatbed tow truck why not get it towed to the garage?"

Source: Briefly News