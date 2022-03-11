A pastor used a prank to pass on his message of not being fearful and almost all his members fell for it

In a video, the clergyman suddenly ran away from the pulpit as his members followed suit, thinking the church was in danger

Many people who reacted to the video said that man's way of passing his sermon is creative and powerful

A video shared by Teju Babyface showing a Nigerian pastor trying to pass his message of trusting in God in an unusual way has stirred massive reactions online.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man while reading a Bible passage that speaks about a Christain not being afraid bolted.

The members ran away from their seats without thinking. Photo source: @tejubabyfaceoyelakin

He tested their faith

The members, sensing danger, never stopped to think twice when they reacted accordingly. Most of them abandoned their seats in seconds.

The pastor came back and told them it was all a prank as he asked if there was anybody injured. He went ahead to speak about doing away with the spirit of fearfulness as a believer.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

get_grillkitchen said:

"Some don run reach bus stop before pastor’s announcement o."

inioluwagem said:

"Pastor wey prank church members."

chiky_fashion_instute_ said:

"Pastooooor!!! Aah!!! who ask you to put me to the test!? Nbok!?"

busoolaa said:

"I literally laughed out loud."

highchief_steve said:

"When the pastor himself done run.. Watin you dey wait for."

fola_osasona said:

"Jokes aprt, the message is powerful."

