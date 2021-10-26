Many South Africans are not impressed with a local pastor who forced his congregation to pay a sum of R1 000 as a contribution

The pastor can be heard in a viral video speaking in isiZulu, telling members of his church to pay in cash, but also that they could use a speedpoint to pay the money

Some people feel the pastor is greedy but others wonder how people can be coerced so easily to part ways with such an amount of money

A local social media user is urging her followers to catch a wake-up call and avoid paying exorbitant money to church leaders. In a video that is going viral, one pastor can be seen and heard shouting instructions to local men.

The guys are forced to stand in front of the congregation as they do not have the cash to contribute to the church. The pastor tells them to go to the other side and use the card machine to pay.

Looking at the clip, the pastor speaks in isiZulu and says the guys should make it quick and pay their R1 000 contributions and bring their cash receipts. Money can also be seen on the floor as the pastor stands on it.

@MshikaSlindile said:

“Ama 2040- ama 2060 ase MUT ayalwazi udaba. Esadlal keyboard esontweni lika bab uMzimela. Aw suka nin uLasta madoda. Rastafekharaen. Badle mfanomdala.”

@[hembella said:

“Aw sewaba ngu Mfundisi yini kanti ubhuty, aiy wayibiza boo.”

@ThobilePetu said:

“So like what will happen if I decide to go pick up the money on the floor and then run, or send my child to grab a few notes?”

@Oscaar_Blaauw said:

“Card declined wathola impama in the name of Jesus.”

@BoetMuzzie said:

“These Pastors are using Muthi, ngeke sbal.”

@MzMabaso said:

“It’s sheshani for me, the man of god akafuni kumoshwe iskhathi.”

@Maemaxmash said:

“My kind of man R 1000 chop, o ba swere reg let them pay.”

