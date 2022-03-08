Mzansians were chirpy on social media after one influencer happily opened a massive can of worms

@mbalixo_ caused an immediate stir when she shared her disapproval of women who date much older men

Briefly News went into the comments strip to bring forth all the colourful reactions to the lass' post

Influencers have the unusual ability to talk themselves in and out of trouble and, at the best of times, inspire loud conversations regarding controversial topics.

In the case of one local content creator, she opened a massive can of worms when she decided to instigate a frank discussion around what is, for some, a touchy subject.

In her tweet, @mbalixo_ expressed being perplexed by the choice in men that some women display.

The caption read:

"I never understood the whole 'older gents are better' chat. Boring ukufa and they cannot even kiss ke labo. Why would anyone wanna put themselves through that?"

A group of her followers and others who jumped in on the conversation could see where the lass was coming from in airing the spicy opinion. But others, still, were more dismissive of the notion.

This group expressed there was simply nothing wrong about preferring older men as the choice to do so was a personal preference. The tweet had attracted 7 000 likes, 2 000 retweets and more than 400 comments at the time of publication.

Locals share a mouthful

Briefly News took to the comments strip to unearth all the reactions to the post.

@maatlaMotswana wrote:

"They can’t even have sex kahle, sies. Motho on top of you ekare sebokolodi. And the breathing? Yoh, sies."

@peaches_re said:

"They can't even kiss. They'll just put lips on you and stick their tongue in your mouth."

@NomfundoZ_ added:

"All they know is, 'I miss you' and 'can't wait to spoil you, baby'."

Woman stirs up age-old debate about men’s motives

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a woman put men in the hot seat after she started a trip planning debate online.

Mother, baker, part-time student, and aspiring wife, @mhlatze went onto Twitter to share the advice her boss gave her about the motives behind why men plan the trips in advance and tweeps were quick to offer up their reasons why.

The controversial viral post received 57 retweets, 36 quote tweets and 623 likes. The Midrand mother captioned the post:

"My boss just said that I shouldn’t date men that plan for a Cape Town trip for months. It should be what are your plans for the weekend, let’s go to Cape Town kind of men. A quick question, ba gona vele?"

