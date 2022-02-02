A lady from Midrand took to Twitter to ask a question relating to the difference between men who plan getaways in advance as opposed to those who do impromptu trips

The aspiring wife and avid baker opened the floor and Saffas could not help putting their two cents worth forward

Scores of peeps reacted with some attributing it to economics but many questioned whether the woman's boss had ulterior motives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady has stirred a debate about couples and peeps are not holding back. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A woman has put men in the hot seat after she started a trip planning debate online.

Mother, baker, part-time student, and aspiring wife @mhlatze went onto Twitter to share the advice her boss gave her about the motives behind why men plan the trips in advance and tweeps were quick to offer up their reasons why.

The controversial viral post received 57 retweets, 36 quote tweets and 623 Likes.

The Midrand mother captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“My boss just said that I shouldn’t date men that plan for a Cape Town trip for months. It should be what are your plans for the weekend, let’s go to Cape Town kind of men. A quick question, ba gona vele?”

@Njabulokhuzway9 said:

“Mzansi, don’t we have anything to offer on this platform other than laziness and dependency?”

@Lamila_Amahle reacted:

“Women these days love depending on guys and putting unnecessary pressure, ask yena if she has even R90 to buy you carry pack, Akana niks.”

@MkhontoKhumalo said:

“He should start by increasing people's salaries first so they can also be able to take others to Cape Town for weekends.”

@Blackshandis21 said:

“Maybe he did, lol.”

@BigotedUncle said:

“No. It’s not BWB. It’s "an adventurous spirit, If I invited you to CT now, you would ask a thousand questions! Who else will be there? Where will I sleep? What’s the rope for. Etc...”

@samnyakudya said:

“Be careful if your boss is male, he might be raising his hand n indirectly saying u should date men like him or put it bluntly date him who go to Cape Town without planning.”

@mamtimande said:

“Sounds like a man with a plan to me, planting the seed.”

Haibo Bafethu: Fists fly as couple fights in local KFC outlet

In more news about men and women problems, Briefly News wrote about a couple in KFC who were caught on video exchanging fists in the popular takeaway.

This comes only a few weeks after Mzansi celebrated a beautiful love story when a man proposed to his wife in a KFC outlet.

The footage showed a scuffle between an unidentified male and female. It was taken in a KFC in the Eastern Cape.

Although details are unclear, the Daily Sun reports that the couple were fighting over a bank card. Social media users were amused by the footage.

Source: Briefly News