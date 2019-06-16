Jo Black has grown to become a household name as far as South Africa is concerned. With his level of impact and influence on many lives in the country, the motivational speaker cum singer keeps waxing strong and setting records because of the great things that he is doing. But who is Jo Black? How old is he? And what other things are worth noting about him? All of these and many more are discussed in this article.

Jo Black is a multi-talented man and a well-known personality in South Africa. What is Jo Black real name? Born Jo Engelbrecht, the Afrikaans singer was raised in Pretoria North and he started working immediately after finishing high school. For close to eight years, the young man worked in the construction industry, and at that period, he built everything from hospitals and houses to roads and bridges.

Jo Black biography

While doing well in his career, it became clear to Jo Black that there is more to life than just earning a living, and then, he described this as living an unsustainable lifestyle. His discovery marked the beginning of a new dawn in his life. Consequently, Black floated a movement called Be That Guy / Be That Girl to help children build a positive attitude. And since then, he has been using this platform to touch hearts and minds as he delivers his inspirational and uplifting talks. Apart from the initiative, Jo also began a career in music.

After starting his music career, his first single "Ship" was uploaded to the YouTube channel in December 2016, and within five months after it was published, a phenomenal view of over one million was recorded. In September 2018, Black had to go through a neck surgery after he had two of his neck vertebrae disintegrated, and fortunate for him, the operation, on Sunday, 9th of September, 2018, was successfully performed. The only thing is that all the appearances that he was scheduled to feature in September of the same year had to be cancelled.

Jo Black's age

How old is Jo Black? Although the exact day that he was born is not made available to the public, Jo was undoubtedly born in January 1983. Consequently, Jo Black is 37 years old.

Jo Black's songs

Apart from being a speaker, as said earlier, the talented Jo Black dubs as a musician with some tracks that have received wide acceptance. Among his hit-tracks is Voel Jy Die Genade. An interesting thing about this album is that as soon as it was released in February, it achieved gold status in ten days. After it was published to the YouTube channel, the song has amazingly been greeted with more than one million views and lots of positive comments.

Another song that has garnered so much popularity is "Bitter". In this song which was dedicated to Jo Black wife, Jo Black Bitter lyrics express how scared he is from losing his wife. In his words, Jo said one could only realise how much he or she needs another when there is a chance that the person might be lost. Written with Johan Vorster, he also described the ballad by saying that it was to let his wife know how much he needs her.

Then, we can also mention Jo Black Bloed En Vlees, which is another track with widespread acceptance, and apart from that, a few other songs released by this Afrikaans Jo Black singer include the following:

Die Vrou Wat Ek Liefhet

Verlore Seun

Halleluja

Huis Op Die Heuwel

Die Taal Van My Hart

Kinders Sê

Wat As

Die Lig

Luso Groove

Jo Black's brother

The brother of Jo Engelbrecht is Willem Engelbrecht. An introduction of this handsome guy on social media by Jo caught so much of the fans' attention that they took to his Instagram to express how thrilled they are about the beauty of Willem.

Based on this, the title that Jo Black won last year as South Africa's sexiest man, there are lots of anticipations that his brother might likely be the next, that is for 2019. The young Engelbrecht is known for his passion when it comes to taking outdoor adventures and as a gym enthusiast.

Jo Black's restaurant

Jo Black's Bearded Butcher is a well-known theatre restaurant. Based on Jo's projection, it is expected to be the heartbeat of live entertainment. While Jo, together with his three partners, had been in search of a place where the restaurant could be, a contact with Albie Morkel eventually made the dream come true.

As published on Ultimate Aim Sports Pavilion's official website, the name was inspired by a biltong business that the singer operated some years before. Therefore, as a theatre restaurant, it brings different kinds of art to the stage, which range from comedian performances to stage productions and music. The music video for Jo Black's single 'Bitter' is reported to be filmed from this restaurant.

Jo Black sports centre

Black, alongside Albie Morkel, is coming up with a ground-breaking project which is expected to be in the area of sports and entertainment and the biggest centre that the country will have. Known in Pretoria as The Ultimate Aim Sports Pavilion, it is expected that the centre would be the place where sports enthusiasts can gather not just to put their mettle to test but to also improve their skills in some of the popular outdoor sports such as archery, golf, and fishing.

Explaining the reason behind this laudable project, in his words, Morkel said,

Our focus is on popular outdoor sports that families tend to do together, and we want it to be the best family destination in the country. I was crazy about the concept from day one and know that it is going to be a hit. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with. Everyone has a vision beyond the building, and it is important to try and make a difference in the country.

Jo Black shows 2019

The following are some of the shows that Jo Black has in the remaining months of the year.

1. Upington High School

Location: Upington High School, South Africa.

Date: 29th of July.

2. Kaleideo

Location: Kempton Park, South Africa.

Date: 30th of August.

3. Laerskool Mariepskop

Location: Hoedspruit, South Africa.

Date: 31st of August.

4. Time Square Sun Arena

Location: Pretoria-Noord, South Africa.

Date: 26th of October.

As it must have been noticed so far, Jo Black is a man of vision and passion for an extraordinary lifestyle. This, without doubt, has been the force behind his creative moves at ensuring that his generation feels his impact before he finally departs for the world beyond. Consequently, his life is worthy of emulation and anyone who desires to stand out from the crowd.

