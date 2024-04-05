A video shared online captured how a team of vets removed a large beach towel from a python

The snake had reportedly swallowed the large towel and needed to be removed from its belly

The surgery went well and sparked differing views from intrigued social media users

A python underwent surgery after it swallowed a large beach towel. Image: Rick Gomez, Anup Shah

A group of Australian vets were tasked with a rare and hectic job of assisting a python that had consumed a beach towel.

Vets pull towel out of python

A video that has since gone viral on X (formerly known as X) shows the doctors working meticulously to get the large towel out of the snake's body.

According to Business Insider, doctors at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in New South Wales, Australia, removed the beach towel from the snake's belly while it was under anaesthesia.

A camera attached to the grasping tool allowed them to see inside the reptile as they carefully retrieved the towel.

It was also reported that the procedure went smoothly, and the snake was able to go home the same day.

Check out the video below:

Internet reacts to strange snake incident

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were concerned about the bizarre incident and others amused by it.

@Yubbie007 replied:

"I can't even imagine (pet or not) finding this snake and then going "this doesn't look right.. did he just eat a whole towel?" And then sending it to the vet to remove it. Like damn, what an unusual day."

@proxima_thule joked:

"Thank God they were able to save the towel!"

@null_Lex_null said:

"Idk about bare hands, but looks to me like they are using a tool."

@wheremehousekey wrote:

"The snake: "I was still eating that!"

@ZwaneSiguqa said:

"This must have cost a fortune!"

@mrnoga23 reacted:

"Without putting on gloves is crazyyyy."

@SZondi commented:

"Why would the vet do such a thing and who are those people celebrating this? Also, at this point, the python is about to realise that it’s hungry."

@Jumade asked:

"Why on earth would it eat a beach towel? ‍♀️"

@GiftSonko_ commented:

"I’m sorry but helping a snake is really wild for mewth?"

Couple unknowingly sleeps with massive python at Kruger National Park

In another story, Briefly News reported that one couple's experience at a camp in the Kruger National Park was terrifying enough to make the hair on the back of South Africans' necks stand up.

Mica Bafatakis was enjoying a getaway with her boyfriend at the Satara camp when she discovered a python had slithered into the couple's room and spent the night with them.

The way Bafatakis discovered the python is the things nightmares are made of. The visitor detailed how she found the python on the SANParks Facebook page.

