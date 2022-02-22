South African snake rescuer Nick Evans shared a touching story on his Facebook page of a group of friends who rescued a snake over the weekend

The group found a Southern African Python trapped in an electric fence in Holla Trails during a routine run

The group quickly contacted Evans and with the help of Adian, an operations manager, the snake was freed and released into the bushes

KZN snake enthusiast Nick Evans shared a heartwarming story on his Facebook page of a group of people who went out of their way to rescue a python from an electric fence. The Southern African Python was found by Natasha Barnes and her friends while taking part in their routine run.

The 'funkysocks' running group came across the animal over the weekend in Holla Trails. According to Evans, who had been on the phone with the group during the rescue, immediate attempts to turn off the electric fence were made. An operations manager named Adian arrived shortly after the fence was turned off.

The fence was quickly cut before the snake was released into the bushes. Evans along with many animal lovers around South Africa are grateful for the kind-hearted actions of Barnes and her friends.

Social media users thanked the kind group of runners

Carol Brijmohun said:

"Wow, these are not ordinary people, these are angels. What a beautiful thing to do. Awesome reading good ending stories Nick Evans."

Sharman Collins commented:

"What an amazing story. THANK YOU NICK AND ALL CONCERNED."

Cynthia Tiddy shared:

"Wonder piece of positive news. How sad that we have been forced to live this way."

Shamim Abba wrote:

"Thank you for guiding us."

Lex Thirboan responded with:

"What a beauty. Thank God for good samaritans."

Kerry Murch added:

"Amazing and the best news ever! Always so good to see people making a difference and saving lives."

