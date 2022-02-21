Snake whisperer Nick Evans was called out to yet another black mamba sighting at a home in the suburbs of Durban

Evans took to social media to post two pics of his latest catch which in the beginning seemed a feat as the snake could not be found

Eventually Evans caught sight of the snake in the corner of the room and peeps have praised his bravery once again

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught yet another black mamba at a home in Westville in Durban and Saffas have applauded his bravery.

Evans took to his social media account to post two snaps of his latest catch.

Evans said in his post that he got a call about a Black Mamba in the Westville area first thing one morning.

“The homeowner, who has called me before for a mamba, was outside when he saw the mamba enter his front door.”

He said due to the family moving there were many boxes in the house making it difficult to find the snake. After much searching, they almost decided to give up when something caught Nick's eye in the corner of the room.

Commenting on how he eventually nabbed the snake:

“As we walked out the door, an object against the wall, in the doorway, caught my eye. I moved it back, and sure enough, there was the mamba. It was a very small Black Mamba, around the meter mark, about a year old. Cute little thing. Still, highly venomous!”

Saffas were quick to react to his post.

Val Tweedie said:

“What a great positive attitude to snakes by the residents. Another mamba saved...”

Linda Park added:

“Thank goodness it didn't pack itself and go with them.”

Mlondolozi Dumabezwe said:

“Mr Evans you are so brave and I think you are the best snake rescuer in the country.”

Margaret Morby-Smith added:

“So glad you found it.”

Janet Brown Adamson added:

“Westville seems be heavy area for snakes???”

Shenaz Abdul Wahab reacted:

“When you find a mamba in your house, the next step is to move house.”

Thavaraj Chetty said:

“I was scrolling fast for a moment there it look like u holding a USB cable.”

Cleopatra Ngoie said

“Where are the parents eish.”

Michelle Dafel added:

“Busy weekend.”

Dlamini Bongani said:

“Lovely work.”

Phil Hair added:

“Cutie!!!!”

