KZN's black mamba enthusiast Nick Evans recently rescued a 2.6m mamba from an area in Westville, Durban, known for hosting a prolific number of snakes

Evans did not give a name for the place but revealed that he had previously asked the people there to call him rather than harming the snakes they came across

The snake rescuer shared that being contacted by them was the most rewarding call he had ever received as normally the snake would have been killed

Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to a familiar place after years of requesting they contact him and not harm the snakes they came across. Without revealing the name of the premises, Evans described the hassles he has faced in the past.

Excited that he finally got a call to rescue a snake there, Evans made his way over and was met with a 2.6 metre-long black mamba. According to the mamba expert, an employee returned to his staff quarters when the serpent slithered past him.

Evans found the black mamba behind a few boards next to the staff member's TV. The catch was quick and easy for Evans, who referred to it as one of the "most rewarding" calls he's ever received.

Nick Evans rescued a 2.6m long black mamba that was hiding behind boards in a Durban suburb. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Take a look at Evans' post below:

Facebook users respond to the latest rescue by Evans

Karrin van Rensburg said:

"Well done to you Nick for educating people all over about the wildlife and the part each creature plays in this world."

Sandee Campbell-Scheidegger shared:

"Fabulous what a great feeling that must be."

Tafadzwa Chitiyo Mwanaka wrote:

"Very educative. After having followed you for just over month, I am beginning to have a very different view on Mamba’s in particular."

Nola Gaum hilariously responded with:

"Well done. I still want to know where this bush is that you release them into that I can make sure I never go near there... Lol."

Roger Watt commented:

"Nice work Nick. Your professionalism both with the way you handle snakes and people is commendable."

Tjaart Viljoen added:

"You are a champ, Nick."

