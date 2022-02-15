A local stunner who knows what she's about has taken to the busy timeline to share her biggest flex yet

@Pearlayanda12 understood the assignment enough to buy a house and is revelling in the excitement

Saffas were on hand to join in on the crazy excitement as, apart from the haters, also handed to her flowers

Mzansi just can't get enough of the new breed of social media users boisterously coming through almost on a daily. This is the "know what you're about type" cutting their teeth as new homeowners.

Their feats are making for some exceptional content, many of which eager Saffas have signed up for. A Twitter, @Pearlayanda12, is delivering the goods as one of the newest occupiers of a new home.

A gorgeous girl is gushing over buying her own home. Image: @Pearlayanda12

Cutting a figure of sheer excitement, the local lass could not contain her absolute joy as she announced her special feat to the rest of South Ahh.

The caption read:

"I did it! I bought myself a home! Waze wamuhle uThixo (God is good)."

In the image she shared, she executes the signature pose with the keys in one hand outstretched in front of her. And with a click of the camera, immortalises the proud moment forever.

