Musician and producer King Monada is cutting a figure of utter inspiration on the timeline, courtesy of one boss move after another

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker ushered in the perfect Valentine's Day by putting a ring on it when he proposed to his girlfriend of 10 years

The couple received congratulations from all corners of social media as fans and industry friends gushed over the well put-together engagement

King Monada may have capped 2021 off in style, but he has set himself up for an even more sumptuous year ahead if how he's chosen to get it going serves as enough fuel.

The musical superstar turned owner of a mega Limpopo mansion escaped the comfort of his kingly abode for the great outdoors, where he pulled off the ultimate Valentine's Day surprise.

King Monada pulled off a sumptuous V Day surprise. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Marking the occasion in the company of his long-time partner of 10 years, Lerato Ramawela, and some rowdy mates, the Malwedhe record-maker went down on bended knee and whipped out the all-important engagement ring.

King Monada shared a video on his various social media platforms capturing the lovely scenes and, of course, his girlfriend's priceless reaction to the enchanting act of love.

Captioning the clip, he wrote:

"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you, but if you show me you do, then I will."

The short 28-second clip shows the lanky music producer braced to pop the question, with Lerato perched on a raised section of the lush green lawn of the venue. Standing a few metres away, she has her back towards him while visibly anxious to see the surprise that awaits her.

Their companions can be heard doing a countdown and reaching the end before Lerato turns around, glances at her bae and nearly stumbles as the shock of the moment rushes towards her.

Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of fanfare that greeted Monada's latest big move, as locals were generous in their praise on social media. Artists and performers Makhadzi and Lady Du shared their congratulations, with the latter even offering to perform free of charge at the wedding celebration.

SA raises a glass to the couple

Briefly News takes a look at some of the other comments from celebrity friends and fans.

@itsyangachief wrote:

"Congratulations, bro."

@bigzulu_sa said:

"The King. Siyabonga, qhawe lakith'."

@hazel_mahazard added:

"Bathong Monada khan ole romane lwena! This is beautiful, congratulations to you and the Mrs."

@bontle_manangana mentioned:

"I love it when love wins."

Source: Briefly News