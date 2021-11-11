Musician King Monada is the latest Mzansi entertainer to flex his humble abode, although its anything but

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker took to Twitter to share incredible pictures of the now completed property

Saffas, as expected, flooded King Monada's mentions in a massive show of support and congratulations

In one of his biggest flexes yet or any other seen on social media in recent times, artist Khutso Steven Kgatle, commonly known by his stage name King Monada, is basking in the glory of owning the title deed to a sprawling mansion.

The muso took to Twitter to post a snap of the mega property, and instead of expectantly turning green with envy, Mzansi social media users doffed their hats off to the entertainer for striking gold.

Musician King Monada took to social media to parade a picture of his beautiful house. Image: @KingMonada.

Source: Twitter

King Monada has long paraded the gem while it was under construction. Taking to his verified @KingMonada handle, he wrote:

"Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house."

Among the biggest mentions from the stream of comments that flooded into the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker's mentions, internationally-renowned South African DJ Black Coffee also raised a glass.

"Like a King that you are," Coffee simply wrote, accompanying the text with several clapping hands emojis.

That essentially opened the floodgates as the tweet went on to attract a whopping 24 000 likes, 1 700 retweets, and nearly 400 comments.

Monada showered with king's praise

Not needing a second invitation to the warm mentions, Briefly News went down to bring readers all the reactions below.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"This is really beautiful King Monada we as celebs must keep on pushing and posting this kind of things to inspire and motivate our fans."

@ZandileExcel said:

"Last week people were laughing at you that your car got taken now look at God."

@Slindil26902011 added:

"Big up to you my king, Monada."

@SimthoBiyela praised:

That's what I'm talking about, when a black child wins, we get motivated and inspired. Congratulations, King Monada. I respect property owners."

