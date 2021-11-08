Popular Facebook Page SA Long-Distance Truckers (SALT) shared a few snaps of an unknown handyman's work

The well-known group has over half a million-page followers and shares things that are all about trucking

Mzansians were impressed and they made it known, with comments expressing their inspiration and amazement towards the brilliant woodwork

Facebook group SA Long-Distance Truckers (SALT) have taken time out to share the amazing handiwork of an unknown artist. The craftsmanship and elegance of the work were enough to wow and inspire Mzansi.

The popular page has provided a platform for the long distant trucking industry in South Africa with its mass following of over 600 000 people. Keeping Mzansi in the loop with news, updates and all things trucking-related.

From accident reports to quotes from different trucking agencies, it is no surprise that the elegant workmanship was a welcomed addition to the page.

Mzansians are inspired by the craftsmanship of an unknown artist. Image: SA Long-Distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

The mystery behind the creator of the model truck still remains but did nothing to decrease the inspiration and pride felt by Saffas. South Africans gathered in the comments section of SALT's post to share their amazement.

Below are some of the responses left to the impressive work:

Bongi Khumalo said:

"You must tag the guy that did this work. That's how it's done."

Aveen Maharaj shared:

"Priceless work of art should be in a museum and a world-class one of inspiration to others."

Marleen de Jager commented:

"Wow, stunning. I wish I could afford them. Hours and hours work."

Francis stated:

"Mara he's talented, God bless him more."

Roger Gordon

"That is really well done!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za