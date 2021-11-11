King Monada has worked extremely hard to have what he has today and he claims it's all because he never stopped believing

Showing off his stunning home, Monada urged people to stay consistent and to not let battles defeat them

Fans are raving over Monada's success and let him know in the comment section how happy they are for him

South African singer, songwriter and record producer King Monada has been blessed beyond measure. Knowing his worth, Monada settled for nothing less.

King Monada never let the hard knocks of life defeat him, he grew from them and has built an empire. Image: @KingMonada

Life throws challenges at us not to break us, but to build us. Despite the hardship Monada faced, he never let it defeat him.

Taking to social media with a snap of his mansion of a home, Monada reminded people to be patient and to stay consistent, the blessings will follow.

Monada posted:

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house.”

Monada’s people stood and clapped after seeing this post. Hard work most certainly pays off and peeps are buzzing for him. Seeing Monada level up like this had fans feeling all kinds of proud.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ZandileExcel said:

“Last week people were laughing at you that your car got taken, now look at God.”

@felenganeni said:

“The house is dope, he put in work.”

@Slindil26902011 said:

King Monada turns the Big 40: Peeps take to social media to wish him a blessed day and many more

Lit Mzansi artist Khutso Steven Kgatle, better known by his stage name King Monada, turned the big four zero and peeps were bowing in his greatness, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media on his birthday, King Monada thanked God for getting him here and for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon him. Blessing himself, the main man prayed for “more money, more joy, more smile.”

40 is a huge milestone that comes with a lot of wisdom. The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has gained a large and loyal following in his time and they have all come out to wish him the best day.

@bennyafroe said:

“Happy birthday, my brother. May God bless you with all your heart’s desires. More life! ♥️”

@dolvenmachuba said:

“Happy birthday to you man.”

@tshiditsamago said:

“Happy birthday King M, more blessings upon your life ☺️”

