Shuuu: Little Man Has SA Laughing After Serving Dad Some Instant Karma in Video

A local boy and his dad have SA laughing after getting into a small disagreement which quickly left the cheeky pops drenched in water.

A video of a little boy hosing down his old man has SA laughing.

, Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the hysterical clip.

"This boy is leadership," she captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's

Watching the clip, it's clear our little man is not washing the car up to his dad's impossibly high standards. The poor toddler gets a scolding and a shove to the head before taking his much-deserved revenge.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@Shaka66622964 said:

"Usathane, he is maturely composed and quietly makes the father childishly mad to confuse the public."

@Sibuzakes said:

"LMAO putting him to his place."

@GatesB_ said:

"Present day dads have the most fun with their kids."

@KaHlubikazi said:

"This boy ufuzile Shem, I see his father’s spirit in him."

@That_TT_ said:

"Yoh! I wonder how I would’ve survived with that loud speaking, I struggle even now as an adult for people who shouts or speak loud!"

Source: Briefly.co.za