A 26-year-old man's attempt at pranking his dad ended in a surprising manner that got many talking

The grown-up man had showed up on scene and sat quietly on the lap of his father who wasn't expecting it

The cunning father drew his son closer and landed a soft slap on his face before pushing him away

A prank video involving a grown-up man and his father has caused quite a stir on social media.

The young man had tried to pull a prank on his father by sitting on his lap.

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @krakstv

Source: UGC

In the video shared by Kraks TV on Instagram, the father watched in awe as the son sat quietly on his lap.

Putting his cunningness to work, the father drew his son closer and enquired what he wanted from him with the stunt he pulled.

While the young man smiled, the father gave him a soft slap and pushed him away.

Internet users found it hilarious

@sanygerald opined:

"My dad will quickly tell me his challenges. So I don’t try to mention mine.

"Starts with; baby, you know the factory today did not bring enough money, the truck and tippers are bad. We need like 500k to fix them. That venza needs to go to coscharis next week like this I’m looking for 2M. Hmmm!!! N’sobu a didi. God will do it for us."

@king_djargo commented:

"I trust my Dad, Baba Okocha, you will confess where you get your weed from and how many wraps you smoke . My Grandma still carries me on her lap tho, and I'm 30+ ❤️❤️❤️"

@mosesdee1 said:

"Go try am with my papa.... slap when you go collect go affect your unborn children!!! My papa when blood Sabi boil 24/7!"

@chiefvainwoman remarked:

"Ah if I do this my dad will carry me and give the tightest hug o then you will start hearing what happened oya talk to your father I am here for you❤️"

Source: Briefly.co.za