A dad was pranked by his mischievous kids in a video that got many worried for the old man on social media

The kids made it seem like their vehicle was about to collide with a trailer and they almost gave the old man a heart attack

Many people who shared their thoughts on the video said elderly people shouldn't be pranked in such a manner

Some kids were so mischievous in a video as they pranked their dad and made the old man believe their vehicle was about to collide with a trailer.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the man could be seen sleeping in his seat and waking up to a prank that could have given him a heart attack.

The kids made it seem like their vehicle was about to collide with a trailer. Photo credit: @krakstv

A trailer was drawn on a canvas which the kids placed before their dad. They started screaming and honking to make it seem like they were about to collide with a trailer.

The man woke up in the middle of the chaos and could be seen screaming. He later realised it was a prank and relaxed. His kids could be heard laughing at their dad.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@smallie_homa said:

"Chei but this can give somebody heart attack."

@iamflexyp commented:

"Don't play such with old people biko... They re prone to Stroke and high blood pressure."

@ijayykay wrote:

"He could have easily had a heart attack at his age. Some pranks are rather expensive."

@hericsbecca said:

"What if he had a heart attack. Abeg oo."

@mizkimoraprecious commented:

"This is risky for someone with a heart attack please."

