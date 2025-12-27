Christall Kay gave viewers a good laugh when she debuted her "BBL" on the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

While going through her looks for their epic vacation, the reality TV star gave her co-stars a glimpse of what she uses to give her tush an upgrade

The big reveal had everyone in stitches, from the cast to the viewers, with fans saying Christall was the right choice for the show

Christall Kay has once again proven why she is the undisputed queen of reality TV comedy, stealing the show on the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa with a "BBL" reveal that left both her co-stars and viewers in stitches.

Social media erupted when the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star showed off the tights she uses to give her booty a lift when she needs it the most.

Chatting to her co-star Jojo Robinson in the latest episode of The Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, Christall, who recently launched her music career, casually pulled out her pants to show Jojo, saying she wouldn't need to get a BBL.

The tights are designed to give the appearance of a rounder and larger bum without having to hit the gym or the operating table. They have foam pads that offer both comfort and a natural appearance.

Reacting to Christall's pants, Jojo was hysterical with laughter.

"She came to Brazil and brought a BBL!"

Despite their lighthearted interaction, the ladies have come a long way since their clashes on The Real Housewives of Johannsburg, especially over Jojo's husband Calven, with whom Christall was accused of flirting.

After reuniting on The Ultimate Girls Trip, fans are loving the unusual dynamic and hope to see more of it in the future.

Watch Christall Kay's BBL video below.

Social media reacts to Christall Kay's video

Online users were hysterical and admired Christall Kay's sense of humour. Read some of their comments below.

MaleboMlk posted:

"Production knew what they were doing, and Crystal deserves all the trips."

SnazzyKaloku posted:

"I love her so much."

Nomondensele said:

"Words can’t describe how much I love Christall."

ThatgirlLee__ wrote:

"I love Ms. Christall Kay."

RealMadamCoco declared:

"Christall is made for reality TV."

ThabiJoy4 responded:

"Oh, so Crystal is the surprise guest in Rio, love her dry humour. Why get the BBL when you can get Matshidiso?"

AngieMoiloa laughed:

"Chrystal came with a Brazilian bum, you can never make this up, she’s hilarious!"

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"Christell is crazy and funny."

