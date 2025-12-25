Slik Talk recently joined the chorus of South Africans expressing pure outrage over Pearl Thusi’s controversial tribute at DJ Warras' memorial service

The social media commentator did not hold back in his latest video, slamming Thusi for her decision to share private details about sharing a bed with the late DJ in front of his grieving family and children

Slik Talk’s viral take arrives as Thusi continues to face a massive public outcry, with many labelling her speech a "disrespectful spectacle" that crossed several boundaries of funeral decorum

Slik Talk called out Pearl Thusi after her speech at DJ Warras' memorial service. Images: MDNnewss/ Twitter, pearlthusi/ Instagram

Slik Talk has officially weighed in on the Pearl Thusi memorial saga, delivering his characteristically blunt take on a tribute he found both shocking and distasteful.

In what has become one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies of the year, the outspoken and highly opinionated YouTuber added his voice to the wave of condemnation hitting Pearl for her highly inappropriate revelations at the late DJ Warras’ memorial service on 19 December 2025.

DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, was shot and killed on 16 December after being ambushed in the Johannesburg CBD. His friends and family gathered in Rosebank for his memorial service, where several notable figures took the stage to share their experiences with Warras.

During her speech, Pearl Thusi was heartbroken as she expressed sympathy towards Warras' loved ones; however, it wasn't long before her speech took a dramatic turn, with Pearl sharing private details about their friendship.

Many believed that the actress had alluded to having slept with Warras after a night out. She mentioned sharing a bed with him, and that Warras wanted to "cuddle."

Reacting to her revelations in one of his latest YouTube videos published on the day of the service, Slik Talk said that before watching the video, he refused to believe that Pearl could share such details in public.

The three-minute video sees the YouTuber listening and pausing the video to react to Pearl's speech, signifying his shock with each pause at Pearl telling this story at a mass memorial.

"Pearl Thusi, you're saying all this at the mass memorial."

Slik Talk weighed in on Pearl Thusi's controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service. Images: XUFFLER/ Twitter, pearlthusi/ Instagram

In true Slik Talk style, the video ends abruptly; however, he used the last seconds to condemn Pearl. He suggested that her mention of the pillows being placed between them was solely to give Warras' wife peace of mind that the cuddling did not lead anywhere.

"So, you slept together in the same bed and cuddled, but the pillows were there, just to make sure the wife doesn't get upset."

While the story was meant to show the world her and Warras' sibling-like bond, many people felt it was in bad taste and should have stayed between them.

Watch Slik Talk's video below.

Social media reacts to Slik Talk's video

Online users harshly criticised Pearl Thusi over her speech, labelling her "childish" and "disrespectful." Read some of the messages below.

onlinelife1569 said:

"Women will always tell on themselves, you just gotta let them talk long enough."

JustDiane. wrote:

"Not everything needs to be shared at memorials."

live-uj8ov

"Why is she always saying all these dumb and uncomfortable things in front of her daughter?"

tibbydudeza slammed Pearl Thusi:

"'So, we cuddled, but we did not have sex.' What is wrong with her? Major disrespect to his wife and family."

queenrapelang2427 wrote:

"She continues to embarrass her daughter, iyoo."

YHSHUA posted:

"Pearl Thusi seems to hang out with her daughter often rather than people her age, that's why she's a 40-year-old childish woman."

Ntsiki Mazwai throws subtle shade at Pearl Thusi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's shady comment directed at Pearl Thusi.

This came amid the actress's controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service, and Ntsiki's witty comment ignited a heated debate.

