In the face of mounting backlash, Pearl Thusi pulled an unexpected move by making DJ Warras her profile picture across her social media platforms

The actress is facing public scrutiny over her controversial speech at the late DJ's memorial service, which raised questions about the nature of their relationship

As she pushes for justice for Warras, many online users were hellbent on calling her out for her speech, while others questioned her and Warras' "brother-sister" bond

Pearl Thusi is at the centre of online backlash over her now-controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service.

Taking the podium alongside her daughter, Thando Mokoena, Pearl spoke about her relationship with Warras, even alluding to having slept together and "cuddling."

While the reactions to her statement were of disappointment, with people coming from all angles to criticise her behaviour, it appears that Pearl has moved on from the backlash.

Having described their bond as a "brother-sister" relationship, Pearl raised more eyebrows after she changed her profile pictures across her Instagram and Twitter (X) pages to a black-and-white image of the late DJ, accompanied by the hashtag "Justice for Warras."

In what can be described as a bid to reclaim the narrative and focus attention on DJ Warras' murder case, Pearl's gesture may also be viewed as her confirming public speculation about the nature of their relationship.

DJ Warras was shot and killed on 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD. Like his friendship with Nadia Nakai, he and Pearl Thusi appeared to have maintained a close bond away from the spotlights.

By centring Warras on her online profiles, she effectively blurred the lines between public mourning and personal devotion, leading many to believe that the "cuddle" she described was the result of a deeper romantic connection.

See the screenshots of Pearl Thusi's Instagram and X pages below.

