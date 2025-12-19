Grieving rapper Nadia Nakai opened up about her devastation following the abrupt and senseless killing of her close friend, the beloved media personality DJ Warras

Brimming with nostalgia, Nakai shared a poignant video and tribute to the late star, a move that left her followers in tears and served as a touching reminder of their deep bond

As news of the tragedy spreads, a wave of mourning has swept across the country, with South Africans flooding social media to honour Warras’ legacy while demanding swift accountability for his murder

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nadia Nakai shared a powerful tribute to the late DJ Warras. Images: nadianakai/ Instagram, PhilMphela/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The South African entertainment industry is once again draped in mourning as Nadia Nakai leads a chorus of heartbroken tributes following the shocking and brutal murder of media star DJ Warras on 16 December 2025.

Overwhelmed with grief, the rapper reflected on her friendship with Warras and described him as her "pillar of strength."

Taking to her TikTok page on 18 December, she shared a short yet powerful video of herself and Warras embracing before exchanging a few words and parting ways.

Her caption gave a closer look at their friendship while also laying bare Nadia's devastation at the nature of Warras' brutal murder.

"Only God knows how you were a pillar of strength for me! Hai, no ways, we are in dark times, I won’t lie."

The video was taken on 3 December during Nadia's photoshoot in promotion of her new song with Nasty C, Really, and it appears Warras may have been in the neighbourhood and stopped to greet his friend.

Nadia Nakai was devastated as she reflected on her friendship with DJ Warras and the brutality of his murder. Images: nadianakai/ Instagram, ministerNSN/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Nadia’s tribute shed light on the often-unseen bonds within the industry, serving as a touching example of the deep, authentic friendships that flourish away from the cameras and red carpets.

The rapper's vulnerability triggered a massive outpouring of grief from the public, as fans and online users united in the comment section to reflect on the fragility of life and the immense void Warras leaves behind in the entertainment scene.

Watch Nadia Nakai's tribute to DJ Warras below.

Social media reacts to Nadia Nakai's post

The weight of the tragedy was felt deeply across social media, with the footage moving many followers to tears.

Her tribute was particularly devastating for fans to witness, as it comes while she is still navigating the profound trauma of losing her partner, AKA, making this latest loss of DJ Warras feel like a cruel reopening of a wound that has barely begun to heal.

Loyiso Barbie Joseph reflected on AKA's murder:

"Takes me back to the Kiernan incident."

NDLOVUGAZI was shattered:

"Yho, I'm so sorry, my love."

minenhle said:

"Yooh, this is so heartbreaking, man. DJ Warrans was a very cool person; he didn't deserve to die like that. Eyy, sorry, Nadia."

MpileM wrote:

"This must be triggering. Sorry, @nadianakai."

Slik Talk reacts to DJ Warras' murder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Slik Talk's reaction to DJ Warras' brutal murder.

The controversial YouTuber revealed what he thought may have led to the DJ's killing, highlighting the dangers of the industry he worked in, and he believed that he had unintentionally put his life on the line.

Source: Briefly News