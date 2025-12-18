Slik Talk recently shared his thoughts about DJ Warras' brutal murder, and did not mince his words

Famous for his controversial opinions, the YouTuber confirmed public speculation about the nature of Warras' murder, claiming that it was a targeted hit

This comes amid police investigation into the late radio and television personality's case, which, according to reports, appears to be making progress

Slik Talk shared his thoughts about DJ Warras' brutal murder. Images: XUFFLER, voiceless_.

Source: Twitter

In the wake of DJ Warras' brutal murder, Slik Talk gave an account of what he believes led to the late DJ's killing, claiming that it was planned.

The controversial YouTuber weighed in on the former Live Amp presenter's murder in his latest video on 16 December 2025, just hours after Warras was shot and killed in Johannesburg.

Critiquing the incident, Slik Talk suggested that it may have been a targeted killing linked to Warras' private security company.

"You can't be a celebrity in the security industry and think that everything is going to be cute; that's a very dangerous industry to be in. They don't play in the security field; you will get shot and killed."

The YouTuber went on to send his condolences to Warras' family, expressing sympathy for his senseless killing and describing him as "very opinionated."

Slik Talk urged viewers to "move cautiously" within the security industry, a sector where the high stakes and unpredictable nature of the work often place individuals directly in the line of fire.

Slik Talk believes that DJ Warras' murder was planned and was closely linked to his security business. Images: MDNnewss, tndaba

Source: Twitter

The security industry remains one of the most risky sectors in South Africa, as personnel are often forced to operate on the front lines of high-risk environments where they face the constant threat of targeted violence and life-threatening confrontations.

Briefly News reported that weeks prior to his murder, Warras had faced threats against his life, forcing him to seek protection orders.

As the investigation into his murder resumes, it was revealed that police had made progress in identifying several suspects in the case, though authorities have remained tight-lipped about whether the motive was indeed a targeted hit, as many have speculated.

Watch Slik Talk's video below.

Social media weighs in on DJ Warras' murder

In the comment section, the conversation around the murder and DJ Warras' legacy took a sombre turn as fans weighed his fearless activism against the brutal reality of his passing, with many reflecting on the tragic irony of a man who fought for a safer South Africa becoming a victim of its most violent elements.

thabisomaleka3933 said:

"RIP to the man. If you fight crime, you get taken out."

kgomotsotlhapane2076 added:

"SA is a mafia state. What I do know for certain is that if you are a whistleblower, fight corruption, illegal immigrants and drug cartels, you will definitely lose your life. It's quite scary how these criminals don't value anyone's life; they ordered a hit on him and made sure that he is gone. Don't these thugs have hearts? To kill someone in broad daylight, and you sleep well at night. That's pure evil, man."

UvileAfrica compared DJ Warras' murder to AKA's assassination:

"Eish, it's giving AKA. I'm not okay, guys."

peaceprodigy wrote:

"I don't know what bro did to die like that? No one deserves to go out like that. RIP, DJ Warras."

eoabcm-emancipationofablac6823 posted:

"Trying to silence those who tell the truth️."

Tanigu_96 responded:

"South Africa is a mafia state!"

