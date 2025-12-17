Sol Phenduka has reached out to Herman Mashaba, demanding decisive action following the brutal murder of DJ Warras

Phenduka highlighted a previous interaction where Warras had asked Mashaba for assistance in "cleaning up" the Johannesburg CBD—the very area where he would tragically lose his life months later

The news of the DJ's killing has sparked a massive online debate, with users mourning him while expressing growing fear over South Africa’s escalating crime levels

Sol Phenduka calls out Herman Mashaba months after DJ Warras pleaded for help. Images: Solphendukaa, voiceless_, ActionSA_2026

As South Africans come to grips with DJ Warras' brutal killing, Sol Phenduka is demanding change and accountability.

Like his followers, the prominent podcaster was shocked to learn of Warras' murder, and as someone who often called out crime in the country and focused on the realities of South African life, Warras had died months after actively demanding change.

In a recently resurfaced Twitter (X) post from 23 October 2025, the former Live Amp presenter called on the former Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, for help in combating crime in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

He responded to one of Mashaba's posts, celebrating a triumph in the City of Tshwane, where Warras pleaded with him to help make the CBD liveable and crime-free.

"Come to Joburg, please, Mphathi? There is a whole CBD here that needs a clean-up, a takeover and a mass deportation. We are waiting for you."

The message was accompanied by a photo of the DJ in dark clothing wearing a bulletproof vest. He posed outside at night with four other men, presumably safeguarding the CBD streets.

While Mashaba never responded to the post, Sol Phenduka unearthed it on the day of Warras' killing, amplifying his call to action.

"Mphathi, @HermanMashaba, did you respond to this humble request? The people who are trying to make a difference on the ground are being silenced. Podcasters get threats when they state facts. Whistleblowers and crime fighters get threats and get killed. Kuningi."

His appeal reached thousands before finally catching the attention of the ActionSA president, who expressed deep regret and dread at having missed Warras' plea until it was too late.

"I deeply regret not seeing this sooner. Reclaiming hijacked buildings was central to my fight as Mayor to rejuvenate the CBD, and I would have given anything for the opportunity to join him. This is truly shocking news to learn of. We are under attack!"

Sol Phenduka called on Herman Mashaba on behalf of DJ Warras to help combat crime in Johannesburg. Images: Solphendukaa, ActionSA_2026

Mashaba is known for his unapologetic and strong opinions about illegal immigrants in South Africa, which have so often been linked to xenophobia. He was devastated that Warras' message had gone unnoticed during his final months.

Warras was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December, at the Carlton Centre in the Joburg CBD. While the investigation into his murder is still underway, social media speculation suggests that it was a targeted killing, as he had not been robbed.

Online users weighed in on his call to action from Mashaba, expressing a shared sense of hopelessness that even a high-profile figure's public plea for help went unanswered until it was too late.

See the men's interaction below.

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' posts

Online users noted the bitter irony that Warras was killed in the very streets he had pleaded with Herman Mashaba to make safer. Many called on him to deliver the security that citizens like Warras were begging for.

MncubeJr asked:

"Alright, we can understand that. So, what initiatives are you leading or designing, sir, to fight this scourge of building hijacking in the CBD? Because, as you mentioned, you had started and were doing a great Job. I guess my question is, how do we ensure Warras didn't die for nothing?"

AmIDaDrama suggested:

"Any serious plans that will eliminate this problem for good? Also, please travel with a serious security detail you trust and always be aware of your surroundings! My personal option would be demolishing all these buildings and turning them into dust, and we rebuild from scratch and make the CBD great and safe again."

TboBash was curious:

"Given how serious this is, what concrete steps are you going to take now?"

Bra_Sporo wrote:

"Is this just talk, Lord? Show us what it takes to fight head-on day and night with these thugs. Enough is enough! The talking is only loud for a few days and fades away when another issue strikes."

