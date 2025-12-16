The entertainment industry bleeds, as they lost one of their own, DJ Warras, in December 2025

Mzansi's entrepreneur, Robert Hersov, reacted to the former Gagasi FM radio presenter's death

Many netizens were also saddened by DJ Warras' sudden death as they paid tribute to him and his family

Robert Hersov paid tribute to DJ Warras. Image: @shady_lurker, @embassydirect

Yoh, the entertainment industry has suffered yet another great loss, as one of their own, DJ Warras, has met his untimely death on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The death of the former Live Amp presenter hit many hard, especially the famous Mzansi entrepreneur Robert Hersov, who poured out his heart to the DJ and radio host's family. The businessman shared an emotional clip where he shared about his relationship with Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, and how they grew closer to each other.

It was alleged that the 40-year-old was gunned down in Johannesburg CBD, where he was reportedly managing security at a building where illegal occupants were being removed. After a routine check-in, he stepped outside when a vehicle drove past and opened fire.

An online user @Abramjee also shared the news about the late media personality on social media.

"The victim has been identified as @Shady_Lurker. The gunman walked up to him and fired a single shot. DJ Warras was apparently involved with a security company. They were active with evictions in the JHB CBD," they wrote.

SA mourns the death of DJ Warras

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their tributes to the late DJ Warras on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

@LawOfAt27180945 said:

"This is horrible. We need to deal with crime in this country. MHSRIP."

@LionRex007 wrote:

"South Africa is a lawless mafia state run by criminal cartels and corrupt politicians - yet another bright light needlessly and tragically extinguished by evil."

@KoningKaktus said:

"Wow, wow, wow! Just listened to your podcast this week, this is very sad news! Condolences to the family. This is incredibly sad, RIP young man."

@joanstewart1 mentioned:

"What a shock, sad to learn about Warras, loved his open-minded approach to life. To his three children and two baby mamas, our condolences go out to you!"

@askarimahlaka responded:

"The loss of such a loving, compassionate, and honest individual is a tragedy that cuts deep, especially for his young son, who must now navigate this profound grief. The violence that claimed Warras's life in Johannesburg is a stark reminder of the challenges we face, and it underscores the urgent need for safer communities where families can thrive without fear. My heart goes out to his son. RIP."

Netizens mourned the death of DJ Warras. Image: @shady_lurker

