South African popular DJ Karri found himself making headlines after a viral video of him circulated

An online user posted a clip of an unknown woman throwing her underwear at the star

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the woman's stunt at the club

DJ Karri found himself being hit with a woman's underwear. Image: @djkarri

Source: Instagram

Bathong, shocking things sure do happen at nightclubs! The popular DJ Karri found himself trending after an unknown woman threw her underwear at him while he was playing his set.

On Monday, 14 December 2025, an online user @fallrise__ posted the video of the women pulling a stunt that left many netizens on social media in awe. In the clip, you could see the lady making advances at DJ Karri.

However, this isn't the first time the star had women throwing themselves at him, as in June 2025, another bold lady went viral on social media after asking to hook up with the Pretoria-born DJ Karri.

Watch the recent clip below:

SA reacts to the woman throwing her underwear at Karri

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ImVeeMk said:

"Ama2000 learned from their fathers. They are the hit and run generation of women who don't put emotions in intimacy, nor uphold the cultural norms that put women as the guardians of morals. They target you, sleep with you, block/ghost you and keep it moving."

@King_Nkinga wrote:

"This is someone’s girlfriend mzuzu."

@mphow26 commented:

"Bathi, we must protect drunk girls, kodwa those same drunk girls are offering themselves to majita, haike."

@BooysenSip87507 responded:

"Some ladies don't have shame, neh.....I wonder what she said after seeing this video."

@FloydWisan90055 replied:

"Guys have children, more especially daughters, with responsible mothers, who raised your daughter, determined her future."

Who is DJ Karri?

DJ Karri, whose real name is Karabo Mokgara, was born and raised in Pretoria. He has been referred to as the Diesel Freak DJ in the Amapiano genre. Karabo has worked extensively with record producer Black Coffee. He is ranked as one of the best Amapiano DJs in Africa.

He is also known for helping those who were addicted to drugs, like Alostro and the former Bafana Bafana player Lerato Chabangu.

DJ Karri appreciates Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Karri posted on X and expressed his gratitude to Black Coffee. He noted how he enjoys such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of himself and Black Coffee at Club Africa from when they both had not blown up yet.

He also posted a flyer from 2009, which states that he was the resident DJ.

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today, I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord, for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

Source: Briefly News