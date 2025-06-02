South African musician DJ Karri had a rather unpleasant encounter with a fan who made a very bold request to him

The Saba Julukisa hitmaker was interrupted by a partygoer during his set at an undisclosed venue, who asked them to hook up

Netizens judged the woman, and many people argued that she should have some shame, while others warned her against making such advances

DJ Karri was approached by a woman who wanted them to hook up.

Source: Instagram

Some women have no shame! A groovist has gone viral for her advances on DJ Karri, making him very uncomfortable.

DJ Karri ignores woman hitting on him

Pretoria-born muso DJ Karri ignored a fan who boldly asked them to hook up. During his set, the Saba Julukisa star was shown explicit hand gestures by the woman, asking for them to head to the bedroom.

An X user, @MzansisThirdEye captioned the video, "A fan seems to be requesting something from DJ Karri."

In the video, DJ Karri is rather uninterested as he continues playing his set and dancing.

Mzansi judges woman hitting on DJ Karri

Social media users slammed the woman and said this was close to harassment. Here are some of the reactions from peeps:

@Thendo_Khae_ exclaimed:

"Yoh, I'm sure she's regretting."

@breezerm85 stated:

"Imagine that is your girlfriend. You are literally walking undressed as man, and your honour is diminished. Let's hope she is single. It's embarrassing."

@zulukingdom77 shared:

"The fan is asking for something inappropriate. I suspect it is the savanna dry."

@Profesor_Axe replied:

"We should just call it what it is. This is someone's girlfriend' and she seems to be requesting something from DJ Karri. Sies."

@Sandyphil311960 responded:

"If a man did this to a female DJ, he would be labelled a creep all over social media."

@HogoLetl asked:

"She was very thirsty, guys. Whose girlfriend is that?"

@Phut454118 slammed:

"Very embarrassing. Ai, these women though."

@Reloadedd94 slammed the woman:

"Women like these are devious. Next thing she will be crying abt sexual assault because her plan is to lure him into a trap of sleeping with him, demand exorbitant amounts of money the next morning for blackmail. Then boom, his career is over. Men, better be awake."

@BotziMarcus stated:

"Somebody's future wife, but you can't expect to find gold in a rubbish dump. There is a reason why they are called ladies of the night."

@NeneLeakesWigs slammed:

"Disgusting. This is close to sexual harassment."

DJ Karri appreciates Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Karri posted on X and expressed his gratitude to Black Coffee. He noted how he enjoys such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of himself and Black Coffee at Club Africa. He also posted a flyer from 2009, which states that he was the resident DJ. Karri recently trended after helping a homeless man enter the music industry.

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today, I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord, for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

