Former Big Brother Mzansi star Makhekhe trended after being accused of scamming a woman who paid for his Uber

Fans on X (Twitter) were divided, with some defending Makhekhe and others criticising him for allegedly using his fame to exploit women

Makhekhe joins other South African celebs like Sir Trill and Gogo Skhotheni, who have also faced public accusations of scamming people

Just when you thought you've seen it all! Former Big Brother Mzansi star Tshepo Tau, popularly known as Makhekhe, trended for all the wrong reasons after she was called out by a woman on social media who is claiming he scammed her.

Makhekhe dragged on social media

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 star Makhekhe was accused of using his fame to scam unsuspecting women. The woman even shared screenshots of her conversation with the former reality TV star, asking for her money back

According to a post shared on X (Twitter) by a user with the handle @AM_Blujay on Friday, 30 May 2025, a woman was demanding the money she used to pay for Makhekhe's Uber. The caption read:

"Bro is using his Big Brother fame to swindle women's money."

Fans weigh in on allegations against Makhekhe

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many noted that social media was now being used to damage celebrities' reputations.

Others said Makhekhe should not pay the unidentified woman back because she had brought their private issue to social media.

@nomsadubek commented:

"All this drama because of R400, and then you use the word "swindle" to try and bury someone. Mxm. Bored."

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"Apparently, he got Ubered to Brakpan because he had no money, got there drunk, and caused a scene."

@IfeanyiDeclan added:

"If there are receipts, let's make him more famous."

@AsandaRT_ said:

"All this for Uber money? Why do people always want to destroy others over petty things? How much was the Uber money, so his fans can pay you back?"

@gift_mkhabela13 said:

"This info is not very clear. I will comment when I get complete, detailed info."

@Nerji_Hyuga wrote:

"So this girl wants her Uber money back?😂😩 ade athi, I’ll make you trend. Hands off Makhekhe, man."

@MbetheLeon commented:

"Where is the swindling here? I mean, we Uber ladies all the time🙄"

@phathu_chris wrote:

"His problem is alcohol. You meet him at taverns in the wee hours of the morning around Katlehong and Vosloo most of the time."

SA celebs accused of scamming people

Makhekhe is not the first celebrity to be accused of scamming fans on social media. Amapiano star Sir Trill charted social media trends when she was called out by a waiter who accused him of trying to scam him. According to the post, the star failed to pay his bill after a night out with friends and has been ignoring the waiter's calls.

Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni was also accused of swindling a former customer. The controversial star allegedly received more than R50K from a customer who wanted some muthi, but she never delivered.

Briefly News reached out to Makhekhe and his team, and they have not responded yet.

Jojo apologises after fake fundraising scandal

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Karabo Sejojo, star of Big Brother Mzansi and affectionately known as Jojo, has apologised to her fans after her name was linked with a fake fundraising campaign.

The 22-year-old said she did not receive a single cent from an account reportedly started by her fans, 'Warriors', while she admitted that she did start a campaign following her Big Brother exit.

