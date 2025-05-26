Gogo Skhotheni faces allegations of scamming a customer who demands a refund of R50,000 after she failed to deliver on a traditional charm called Isigubhu Semali

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, questioning the legitimacy of the charm and the customer's decision to pay such a large amount

Despite Gogo Skhotheni’s recent shift from sangoma to Christianity, critics accuse her of greed and continuing deceptive practices

Gogo Skhotheni was recently called out by a customer after failing to deliver her end of the deal after allegedly collecting R50K.

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly scammed a customer

Haibo! Gogo Skhotheni's woes are far from over. The media personality made headlines after resigning from ubungoma and joining Christianity. She was later baptised and was seen preaching in her church. Although she is trying to leave her former life behind, some unfinished business is still following her.

According to a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on 24 May 2025, Gogo Skhotheni's former customer is demanding R50,000 back from the sangoma and DJ after she failed to deliver. The post read:

"A customer demands a refund of R50,000 from Gogo Skhotheni. This comes after the desperate customer ordered and paid for Isigubhu Semali and Gogo Skhotheni has failed to honour her end of the deal and is now refusing to refund the customer."

Fans react to allegations against Gogo Skhotheni

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the details about Gogo Skhotheni and her alleged customer. Many questioned how a sane person could pay R50K for a traditional charm called Isigubhu Semali.

Others even questioned the authenticity of the charm, and how some people believe money can just appear from anywhere.

@chiefcebo_ said:

"I wish more people got scammed. What is "sgubhu semali"?"

@Abednegomavunda commented:

"She's a Pastor now, her debts should be expunged."

@Mokgadi_Matlou wrote:

"She/He had R50k already😳 But greed got to him/her!Sekupu sa tshelete for eng le gone ke eng?😂😂😂"

@Melo_Malebo added:

"Shame on that customer; in this world you think money is gonna fall from the sky down to you? Either you work hard or scam people like Gogo Skhotheni did to her- ALLEGEDLY. I can only assume it’s a female."

@Mama_Bridgie noted:

"Since she resigned, can the customer speak to Gogo's bosses? The Ancestors themselves? How does complaint escalation work here?"

@TheGBrown1 added:

"She has money and she still wants more money, from where? Yoooo ai it's easy to scam these people."

@ChefAmogelang said:

"That 50k could have been used to open a business 🥺😂 kodwa yooooo."

Gogo Skhotheni postpones prayer session

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that just days before her prayer session, which was scheduled to take place on 17 May 2025, Gogo Skhotheni decided to postpone it.

Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni said she received an overwhelming number of people who signed up for her programme. Upon announcing the session, Skhotheni said she received close to 400 sign-ups from people.

