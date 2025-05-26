Popular TikToker Matthew Lani, the man who posed as a fake doctor on social media is reportedly demanding R2 million

The social media content creator, who was arrested in 2023 at Helen Joseph Hospital reportedly lost his home and his income

South Africans recently responded to Lani's recent videos of him selling ice cream and pretending to be a manager

Bogus Dr Matthew Lani Is seeking money for his 2024 arrest. Images: KayaNews

Bogus doctor Matthews Lani is demanding compensation for his 2023 arrest at Helen Joseph Hospital for pretending to be a qualified doctor.

The TikToker who recently moved into a shelter and relies on the R370 Social Relief of Distress Grant claims his arrest was unlawful.

City Press reported on Sunday, 25 May that Lani is demanding R2 million from the police minister for what he believes was an unlawful arrest.

Social media user @officialtwinny recently shared a video of the social media content creator claiming to be a senior manager on his TikTok account.

X user @burnerburnerac5 also shared a video of Lani selling ice cream on the streets on 10 May.

South Africans react to Lani's latest hustles

@Me_ThatoYaone said:

"He must be awarded a hustler of the year award...From being a Medical Dr to selling ice cream!"

@UpittyAfrican replied:

"Omg! He can’t even make it swirl properly. I definitely commented him for the hustle though."

@orchidsntulips wrote:

"There are people who whole heartedly believed he was a doctor and black professional was under attack."

@Normanbooz responded:

"One thing we can all agree about when it comes to him is that he is a hustler. He'll always find a way to make a bag."

@SviegAlfonso said:

"Akekjo right lo muntu apha entloko (he's not right in the head). Next time he will be a bank manager. It's not even that cold yet he is wearing a poloneck. He doesn't have relatives kanti?"

@officialtwinny wrote:

"He definitely thinks we’re the ones that are delusional

LadyAbahambe replied:

"Probably it's those offices you can rent for R300 for 2hrs they come with receptionist."

@Ngema_Sthembiso wrote:

"Nah, they must check his mindset, something is wrong upstairs."

@TheGeopol wrote:

"@NPA_Prosecutes is a proper circus, they left the fake Dr Lani to roam around now he’s striking again, same way they ignored Thabo Bester till twitter made noise about it."

@asiel_asiels said:

"Anybody that gets scammed by this fool deserves it."

@JAMA_NM said:

"Clearly this kid is gifted why doesn't he go to school and have legit papers."

@XMakwetsa44546 replied:

"There's something wrong about this guy seriously."

Fake doctor Matthew Lani is suing the police minister. Images: PhilMphela

Matthew Lani has multiplied": Another bogus doctor arrested at Tembisa Hospital

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that a bogus doctor was arrested at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, echoing the infamous Matthew Lani scam.

The Gauteng Department of Health expressed concerns over the criminal act and is collaborating with police to investigate the security breach.

This incident has highlighted the need for improved security measures in healthcare facilities to protect patients and staff.

