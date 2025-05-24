Former Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange appeared in court this week for the fraud and cybercrime case

The popular casting director has been accused of stealing R700 000 from the set of Mzansi Magic's Queen Modjadji in 2024

Shange was reportedly granted bail and will reportedly make her next court appearance in September this year

Creative director Nolwazi Shange appears in court for fraud. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Former Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange made an appearance at the Brixton magistrate’s court on Friday, 23 May on charges of fraud and cybercrime.

The casting director was granted bail for R5 000 bail and is expected to appear in court again on 26 September after her case was postponed for further investigations.

The Citizen reports that Phindi Mjondwane, who is the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng states that the state alleged that Shange was hired by Rhythm World as a casting director and recruited people to perform in various productions.

Mjondwana adds that the production company stated that Shange kept the money for herself

It was alleged in 2024 that the production team of Mzansi Magic's drama series Queen Modjadji accused Shange of stealing R700 000 from the production set.

South Africans respond to the actress' case

@mendy_ntoh replied:

"I don't blame her. These actors are not paid much... When they dry out, they come asking for donations."

@PheonQx_fx wrote:

"She took her all casting roles way too seriously."

@MokoneKomane responded:

"The kind women that men must stay very far from them. These ones will you for life insurance pay out."

@sthedoingthings replied:

"Nolwazi Shange has her own money We stand with Nolwazi in these difficult times. Queen Modjadji productions can fok*f."

@KilosKings said:

"She really played this in real life kante."

@DukeofVaal66 wrote:

"She has destroyed her career, and she must start looking for a whole different industry cos obviously after this mess no one will ever work with her. And hopefully she has saved enough cos a certain lifestyle must be maintained until something comes up. We ain't donating again."

@Mindhun06464631 said:

"How did they trust her knowing very well what she did to Jojo."

@XhosaFact responded:

"Hmmm, talking about her, where is the criminal Terry Petho, who also stole a billion of lottery money intended for the poor?"

@PheonQx_fx said:

"She took her all casting roles way too seriously. I could see with every episode gore (that) something was missing there kanti ke R700k?"

@LimpopoDaddy replied:

"She is obviously preparing for her role by practicing how to steal in real life. The production company shouldn't be dramatic too much like that."

'Scandal!' star Nolwazi Shange appeared in court on Friday. Images: NolwaziShange

Source: Instagram

