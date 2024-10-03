Nolwazi Shange is being accused of stealing R700K from the Queen Modjadji production

A case has reportedly been opened against the actress/ casting director after she allegedly failed to pay back the money

Mzansi weighed in on the scandal and is curious to know how Nolwazi got her hands on the money to begin with

Nolwazi Shange reportedly stole money from the ‘Queen Modjadji’ production. Images: nolwazishange

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Nolwazi Shange is in trouble after stealing over half a million rands from a production company.

Nolwazi Shange accused of fraud

It seems the entertainment industry is slowly unravelling as more and more top dogs are being exposed for their shady dealings.

In another fraud case, Nolwazi Shange is accused of stealing money from the Queen Modjadji production after being hired as a casting director.

According to DailySUN, the former Scandal! actress was responsible for sourcing extras for the show from several agencies who would invoice her, but the payments never reached them:

"She changed the amounts and bank details so the money would go to another unknown company associated with her. The agencies went to Rhythm World demanding payment and claiming they were never paid. Investigations started, and they discovered what she had done."

The actress' lawyers attempted to mediate and agreed with the production company to have Nolwazi pay the stolen R700K back, but after a month of silence, they opened a fraud case against her.

Meanwhile, Nolwazi is apparently denying the allegations and claims she left the production several months ago.

Mzansi reacts to Nolwazi Shange scandal

Netizens are stunned and believe there's more to the story than what is being told:

tsile_raset wasn't convinced:

"Nolwazi doesn’t seem like the type. We will wait, though."

Sanelisiwe_asi joked:

"She took that Scandal role a little too seriously!"

Melo_Malebo was suspicious:

"Sounds like she was manipulated into this. Someone used her as a face because I doubt she’s that powerful to embezzle the funds."

IamEmmanie_H was confused:

"I have questions because 1+1 is not giving me what I want."

_Thembalihle_ posted:

"There is definitely more to this story."

Muvhango producer arrested for fraud

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Duma Ka Ndlovu's arrest over a tax fraud case.

The legendary Muvhango producer was released on bail and is expected to appear in court as investigations continue.

