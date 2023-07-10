Former Scandal actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni has poured cold water on the rumoured that she was booted from the popular soapie because she was difficult to work with

The actress said he left the show because it was the end of the road for her character and is still in contact with the producers

This comes after reports that her character was killed off earlier because she had attitude problems on set

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni has finally broken her silence on the reports that she was fired from Scandal because she had become difficult to work with.

Nolwazi Shenge-Ngubeni has revealed the real reason why she left 'Scandal!'. Image: @nolwazingubeni

Source: Instagram

Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni was allegedly fired from Scandal because she was being a diva on set

There have been reports that Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni who played the role of Mbali was booted off the show because she was becoming difficult to work with.

A source confirmed to City Press that Shange-Ngubeni started having attitude problems when she was made a lead character. The source said Nolwazi no longer had a healthy working relationship with other actors, that's why the producers killed off her character.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"They had to eliminate her storyline. It had nothing to do with her acting but was about her personality, so they had to kill her character off. Her behaviour and relationships with other cast members weren’t healthy."

Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni debunks rumours she was fired from Scandal!

The actress laughed off the allegations claiming that she left the popular telenovela on good terms with the cast and crew.

Shange-Ngubeni said she is still communicating with the Scandal production team and the rumours of her being a diva are not true. She said:

"What? No, absolutely not. We actually had a gracious meeting with the team, and I am still in contact with them. We spoke recently at Scandal! to have a meeting about something else. Villains are exhausting to watch, they become predictable. Even the second Mbali went the route of being a villain. It was very obvious."

Dineo Ranaka splits from Kaya 959 after mental health hiatus, media personality hints at future plans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the relationship between Kaya 959 and Dineo Ranaka appears to have come to an end, following rumours circulating that she departed from the radio station.

Dineo Ranaka has been transparent about her mental health struggles, and her departure from the station comes as a surprise, considering the public support she had received from the company.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News