Somizi Mhlongo has finally responded to the reports that he is part of the Illuminati following his dramatic arrival and outfit at the Hollywoodbets Durban July last weekend

The media personality who rocked up in a glass carriage carried by strong men charted social media trends and hogged headlines

Reacting to the comments on social media, the Idols SA judge said people always have a lot to say when they see someone doing so well

Somizi Mhlongo has broken his silence after trending for his arrival at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The star caused a buzz when he rocked up in a glass carriage carried by six men.

He also honoured the "Out of this World" theme by wearing an alien-inspired headpiece that sparked controversy online.

Somizi Mhlongo accused of joining the Illuminati after his Durban July arrival

South Africans were waiting to see what Somizi would wear at this year's Hollywoodbets Durban July and it's safe to say he blew them away. The star, undoubtedly one of the best-dressed male celebrities in South Africa, cemented his place with his seven outfits at the glamourous event.

To add to that, the Living the Dream With Somizi star ate the "Out of this World" theme and left no crumbs with his controversial arrival. SomG rocked up to the event in a glass carriage, carried by six heavily built shirtless men.

As expected, Mzansi had a lot to say about the video of Somizi's dramatic arrival at the Durban July. Many accused the star of joining the popular Illuminati cult.

Somizi responds to Illuminati claims after Durban July arrival

Somizi took to his Instagram page to address the spreading rumours about him being a part of a secret cult. The larger-than-life media personality poured cold water on the allegations and bashed those spreading the fake news. He said:

"I was looking at the comments, especially on TikTok of videos that have been posted of my arrival and stuff. The caption would say 'Did you see the sign, did you see that there's Illuminati?'

"There was a point when I would see videos of Beyoncé and others and there's a part of me that believed them until they started saying I am also a part of the Illuminati."

Somizi's fans react to his comments about being a part of the Illuminati

Somizi's friends defended him from the trolls spreading fake news about him on social media. Many said that people commenting about him joining the Illuminati are intimidated by his success.

@Annah Ngakane said:

"Mina I saw creativeness yaz or I just hv an artistic mind... Ppl like giving the devil credit shem."

@zerotolerance_mkhize wrote:

"The whole look was really out of this world "

@disebo commented:

"The way i was waiting for your response "

@mpumengubane720 added:

"Somgaga you don't have to explain yourself do what makes you happy."

@.Zaza Nomzet said:

"The theme was out of this world, that means you have delivered hence they think of Illuminati."

@user7406032234437 noted:

"Don't explain yourself dear, especially abazwalane"

@Puleng linoko Mathibe wrote:

"You nailed Durban July Somgaga keep shining ♧"

