A young man who regularly performs music on the streets impressed South Africans with his smooth and beautiful voice

In a video, he strums the guitar while dancing, singing a song from the popular amapiano genre

Many in the comment section are familiar with his performance, with some saying his performance is what they needed to hear

Caption: A young and talented artist has caught the eye of South Africans, who love how he belts tunes out. Image: @skhululifestyle892/ mahlatsechokoe_sa

A viral TikTok video of a man with a voice that moves mountains gave South Africa goosebumps because of his talent.

The young man was recorded performing a popular amapiano song with a guitar, leaving TikTokkers in awe of his skills.

Street performer steals the limelight on TikTok

Posted by @skhulilfestyle892, the post had an in-video caption which read:

"Let's make this man trend."

The video shows @mahlatsesechokoe_sa_guitarist belting out the Amapiano track while stroking the guitar strings.

He moves rhythmically to his beat and uses the guitar to add some drums to the melody.

The musician's street performance has people filling the bucket in front of him with moola.

Mzansi is full of talented musicians performing on the streets, and Mahlatse joined them in displaying his marvellous skill.

Street artists struggle to make a living, but this young man seems undeterred by this reality.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers recognize his skill as refreshing

Many Netizens recognized him, with some saying that they regularly watch him perform.

Nyiko Mash was one such person. She said:

"I watch this guy everyday after work."

Kgaugelo Mofomme pointed out that he is a star.

"He is my former classmate. Mahlatse ke star."

Others joked that his positioning near an ATM was strategic.

Kamogelomashishi3 pointed this out in a hilarious comment.

"He is standing there so that if you want to donate you just hit the ATM and cough out some cash."

TikTokbless2020 said that she could spend all her money on his talent.

"I would literally go back home bankrupt by just standing by him there. I have a special place in my heart for such talent."

Tso said that his talent was refreshing.

"We need this kadi Soul Sessions to avoid DJs who play the same song every Sunday."

Joburg performer belts out classic UB40 track

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man who was recorded belting out a UB40 classic blew South Africans away.

The young talent performed the track south of Joburg, performing for passing cars in traffic.

Mzansi cheered his performance on, with some saying that he was singing one of their old-school favourite jams.

