A TikTok creator made a viral video after finding a couple who sings on the Cape Town streets

The performing duo, Millicent and Thabani, are homeless, and they always give soul-stirring performances

Online users' attention was captured when they heard the woman's soulful voice, and they've since gained a fan base

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video shows a homeless woman singing a hit song by Rihanna. The lady gave it her all as she sang Love on the Brain word-for-word and in her own style.

A TikTok video shows a homeless man and woman thanking SA after they went viral. Image: yvettelondon0

Source: TikTok

The video touched many people and got over a million likes. People could not stop raving about how the singer and guitarist needed a record deal.

Homeless couple in Cape Town blows people away with their untapped talent

A woman on TikTok @yvettelondon0 filmed a couple, Millicent and Thabani, who did a rendition of Rihanna's Love on the Brain. The man was playing the guitar, and the woman was singing a heartfelt song with her soulful voice. Watch the video of them thanking the country after going viral. They also revealed they formed Street Wise Band together:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans insist homeless couple should be recording music professionally

People love to see talented people performing on the street. This couple was special, as many could hear they were talented enough to sell records.

lmikel02 commented:

"Please don’t cry. Celebrate. God is good."

shanemyers434 added:

"Love it."

user7259585520426 said:

"She’s shy to talk but not shy when she has to sing."

brendamunyai48 wrote:

"Guys you are talented wishing you all the best in you, mina ngiyanithanda."

Lifelonglearner gushed:

"Your entire beings are immersed in your craft. It’s magic. I’m addicted."

Man singing at traffic lights in Joburg goes viral with UB40 song, SA inspired

Briefly News previously reported that one guy is taking his music career into his own hands. The guy took to the streets to support his talent and used a hit song by UB40.

People flooded the comments for the young singer. People had nothing but raving reviews of his singing video.

A video by @pmcafrica on Twitter shows a guy taking to Johannesburg streets to spread his singing ability. The man took on UB40's Kingston Town and delivered an amazing show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News