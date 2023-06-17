TikTok Video of Homeless Couple in Cape Town and Did Rihanna Cover Thanks Mzansi After Clocking 10M Views
- A TikTok creator made a viral video after finding a couple who sings on the Cape Town streets
- The performing duo, Millicent and Thabani, are homeless, and they always give soul-stirring performances
- Online users' attention was captured when they heard the woman's soulful voice, and they've since gained a fan base
A video shows a homeless woman singing a hit song by Rihanna. The lady gave it her all as she sang Love on the Brain word-for-word and in her own style.
The video touched many people and got over a million likes. People could not stop raving about how the singer and guitarist needed a record deal.
Homeless couple in Cape Town blows people away with their untapped talent
A woman on TikTok @yvettelondon0 filmed a couple, Millicent and Thabani, who did a rendition of Rihanna's Love on the Brain. The man was playing the guitar, and the woman was singing a heartfelt song with her soulful voice. Watch the video of them thanking the country after going viral. They also revealed they formed Street Wise Band together:
South Africans insist homeless couple should be recording music professionally
People love to see talented people performing on the street. This couple was special, as many could hear they were talented enough to sell records.
lmikel02 commented:
"Please don’t cry. Celebrate. God is good."
shanemyers434 added:
"Love it."
user7259585520426 said:
"She’s shy to talk but not shy when she has to sing."
brendamunyai48 wrote:
"Guys you are talented wishing you all the best in you, mina ngiyanithanda."
Lifelonglearner gushed:
"Your entire beings are immersed in your craft. It’s magic. I’m addicted."
