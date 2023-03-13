"Bangene mlungu," said one of the TikTok users after watching a viral video of these students in Sandton singing a Q-Mark and TpZee hit song

The clip left many people amazed by how one of the loud pupils was pronouncing isiZulu lyrics with precision

South Africans could not help but crack up over the charming video especially because of @eric_jewell_7, who nailed the TikTok viral song

One of the biggest songs on TikTok, Paris, is also a hit with this kid. A video of him in isiZulusinging with his water polo teammates got lots of attention.

An amapiano hit song had an Afrikaans boy standing out with his singing while with his water polo teammates in Sandton. Image: TikTok/@purdieking16

A video of white boys enjoying the banger made the rounds on social media. People loved seeing how the young kid passionately sang the isiZulu song.

Isizulu amapiano song has Afrikaans boys blasting banger in school transport

A video on TikTok shared by @purdieking16 shows children singing Paris. In the video, one of the water polo player's teammates asks, "Weet jy wat jy sing? [Do you know what you are singing?]" and the pupil shakes his head no. Another student in the clip also mouths the lyrics to himself.

Watch the video below:

South Africans rate boys' singing

People loved the video of the schoolchildren. One of the boys was especially in love with the song and charmed people.

@eric_jewell_7 replied to the comments:

"That's me! We were playing waterpolo in Sandton everyone!"

Peeps commented with jokes and gave him new names to show love for his performance.

Nonhlanhla_Sibs commented:

"From today onwards your name is Eric Mpho."

Ben Zwane593

"Yes that's "Mphoyethu" Eric."

Tafara Bezel Rwafa commented:

"Umpho Hart."

Thembs commented:

"Kuphuka lapho mlungu."

juju commented:

"Wooow khuphuka lapho bafo."

super commented:

"Bangene wena Van Wyk."

Bianca commented:

"We will have the South Africa we all deserve., this is beautiful."

_Thattoo commented:

"The other guy asking him if he knows what he’s singing and he shakes his head no but continues singing with passion? I’m here for it."

Phantomnextdoor commented:

"You don't need to understand the song you must feel the son."

Msenti commented:

"The new South Africa, slowly but surely."

